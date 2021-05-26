Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Broncos Roster Review: Rookie center Quinn Meinerz

By Scotty Payne
Mile High Report
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn the third round of the 2021 NFL Draft, the Denver Broncos selected small school interior offensive lineman Quinn Meinerz from Wisconsin-Whitewater. He’s a 6’3”, 320lb lineman who was considered one of the top centers entering the 2021 NFL Draft. The Athletic’s Dane Brugler ranked Meinerz’s as his second-best center in the draft and had a second-round grade on him. If Brugler’s projection proves to be true, the Broncos got themselves a steal here in Meinerz who loves to let the belly breathe.

www.milehighreport.com
View All 1 Commentsarrow_down
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rose#Nfl Draft#Senior Bowl#Broncos Roster Review#The Denver Broncos#Athletic#Broncos#Wisconsin Whitewater#Covid#New Broncos Ol#Associated Press#Hall Of Fame#Winner#Mike Munchak Coaching#Versatility#Draft Analysts#320lb Lineman#10 Yard Split#3 Cone Drill#Wisconsin Whitewater
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Denver Broncos
News Break
NFL
News Break
Football
News Break
Sports
Related
NFLMile High Report

Broncos OTA Phase II to begin Monday

After a disappointing career in Denver clouded by injuries and a year deferred over COVID concerns, fans were finally ready to see what Ja’Wuan James could do. Then he tore his Achilles tendon during a workout away from team facilities. DaeSean Hamilton, a member of a crowded receiver’s room, was on the cusp of being traded right before he tore his ACL during a workout also being conducted outside the team facility. The Denver Broncos have made it clear that they will be voiding money owed on contracts where players are injured while avoiding the team’s offseason training activities.
NFLUSA Today

Broncos QBs Drew Lock, Teddy Bridgewater will split reps this summer

Because Drew Lock is a former second-round pick, and because he’s younger than Teddy Bridgewater, some fans might assume he will be given an advantage in the Denver Broncos’ quarterback competition this summer. But when Vic Fangio was asked Friday if Lock will get the first QB snap of the...
NFLSt. Louis Post-Dispatch

Broncos' Kleine highest-ranking female scouting exec in NFL

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (AP) — The Denver Broncos have hired former Vikings scouting executive Kelly Kleine as executive director of football operations and special adviser to the general manager. That makes Kleine the highest-ranking woman in football operations at an NFL club. Additionally, she's believed to be the highest-ranking female scouting...
NFLnfltraderumors.co

Broncos Signing OLB Pita Taumoepenu & OT Cody Conway

According to Mike Klis, the Broncos are signing OLB Pita Taumoepenu and OT Cody Conway. Both players tried out for Denver at rookie minicamp this past weekend. Taumoepenu, 27, is a former sixth-round pick of the 49ers back in 2017. He agreed to a four-year, $2.5 million contract, but was waived coming out of the preseason in 2018.
NFLnorthwestgeorgianews.com

Giants co-owner: Saquon Barkley might not be ready for Week 1

On Wednesday, the NFL released the regular-season schedule, which has the New York Giants opening the 2021 campaign against the Denver Broncos. But last week, Giants co-owner Jon Tisch talked to TMZ and indicated running back Saquon Barkley, who’s recovering from a torn ACL in his right knee, might not be ready for Week 1.
NFLMile High Report

Why we need to trade for Aaron Rogers

When I write this, don't get me wrong, I would love for Drew Lock to suddenly turn into an elite QB and become the face of the franchise and lead the Broncos to multiple SB titles. And while that may not be impossible, it is is also unlikely. I think we can all agree Aaron Rogers is one of the better QB's to play the game and will surely go into the HOF after his career is over. To be able to draft those types of QBs is rare, and teams can go decades without drafting one or even their life of the franchise. Case in point, look at the Denver Broncos. We have never drafted a HOF QB, yes I know Elway we traded for, but that was after the draft and Elway threatened to go play for the Yankees versus the Colts. Remember we passed on Jim Kelly and Dan Marino in that draft to take Chris Hinton with the idea of Steve DeBerg or Mark Herman being the QB the following year. It wasn't until the NFL nixed the Raiders offer that the Broncos were able to slide in and grab Elway. When arguably the best QB that the franchise ever drafted is Jay Cutler, then that speaks volumes of how hard it is to draft that franchise QB. Lets look at the New England Patriots. Everyone says look, Tom Brady lasted till the 6th round and Pats were able to develop him into the GOAT. Yes that was a miracle of circumstance and the player getting an opportunity, but had Drew Bledsoe not been injured the season Brady got his shot, it's likely we never would of heard of Tom Brady as anyone other than a great backup QB.
NFLchatsports.com

Who among the Broncos’ rookies have the best shot at early playing time?

We’ve got a summer between us and the NFL’s first cutdown date on August 17th, which means there’s 80 days before George Paton begins to trim the Broncos roster in preparation for the 2021 season. There’s still plenty of time for new faces and veterans alike to make an impression,...
NFLMile High Report

Broncos roster review: offensive tackle Drew Himmelman

Mike Munchak has been really good at finding offensive lineman that he can mold into average to elite players in the NFL. His greatest success was turning Army Ranger and former West Point Tight End, Alejandro Villanueva, into a really good NFL offensive tackle. Villanueva hardly played when he was in college, but Mike Munchak was able to mold him into a two-time Pro Bowl LT who has started every game at LT for the Steelers since 2016 (he signed as a free agent with the Ravens this off-season). Why am I discussing Villanueva? Because he is tall (6-9) just like Drew Himmelman.
NFL9News

More than 70 Broncos players show up Monday for start of Phase II offseason program

DENVER — The boycott has developed some serious cracks. At least 71 Broncos – some put the estimate at more than 75 – showed up for the first day of the NFL’s Phase II offseason program. That’s well up from 20 or so players who attended the four-week Phase I conditioning program. The Broncos have 90 players on their offseason roster.
NFLchatsports.com

Denver Broncos undrafted rookie spotlight on punter Max Duffy

Oct 27, 2018; Columbia, MO, USA; Kentucky Wildcats punter Max Duffy (93) kicks the ball as Missouri Tigers running back Jerney Jones (43) tries to block during the second half at Memorial Stadium/Faurot Field. Kentucky won 15-14. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports. The Denver Broncos decided to add an...
NFLchatsports.com

Broncos roster review: offensive lineman Nolan Laufenberg

Since Mike Munchak was hired as the Broncos’ offensive line coach, they’ve placed a huge emphasis on upgrading the interior offensive line. Since 2019, the John Elway and George Paton have used four draft picks on interior offensive lineman. Graham Glasgow signed as a free agent in 2020. With so many marquee names on the depth chart, it looks like an uphill battle for an undrafted free agent to make the roster.
NFLmilehighsports.com

Which Broncos rookies are turning heads at OTAs?

Outside of the obvious criticisms related to the quarterback position, the Denver Broncos’ 2021 draft class earned rave reviews from the media, and now Denver’s veterans are echoing that praise. Von Miller kicked things off by giving Patrick Surtain II some love during a media session. “This Patrick Surtain II,...
NFLYardbarker

Las Vegas Raiders All-Time Top Five: Kickers

The guy they call “Seabass” was selected by the Raiders in the first round (No. 17 overall) of the 2000 NFL Draft out of Florida State, and while some people questioned selecting a kicker in the first round, he became the leading scorer in Silver and Black history. The 6-1, 260-pound Janikowski was born in Poland, where he was a standout soccer player, and moved to the United States when he was 17. He was a star player on the Seabreeze High soccer team in Daytona Beach, Fla., but the football coach recruited him for his senior year and he kicked four field goals of more than 50 yards. Not only that, the left-footed Janikowski reportedly kicked an 82-yard field goal in practice and was named to USA Today’s 1996 High School All-American team. Janikowski accepted a scholarship to Florida State and played for legendary coach Bobby Bowden, who said: “Boy, have you ever thought about how many national championships we might have won if we had Janikowski every year of my career?” Seabass made 66-of-83 field goal attempts and 126-of-129 extra points for 324 points in three years for the Seminoles, third-best in school history, and probably would have been the all-time leading scorer at Florida State had he not declared he was turning pro after his junior year. Before leaving, Janikowski kicked a 32-yard field goal and five extra points as the Seminoles defeated Virginia Tech, 46-29, in the 2000 Sugar Bowl to win the National Championship for a second straight year. Seabass was selected to the All-American team for the second straight season and also won a second Lou Groza Award as the best kicker in college football. After overcoming a few legal problems, Janikowski had something of a disappointing rookie year for the Raiders, making 22-of-32 field goal attempts, only 68.8 percent, but he did make all 46 of his extra-point tries. He made up for it the next year by making 23-of-28 field-goal tries, 82.1 percent, and all 42 of his extra-point attempts, and he made 50 more in a row before finally missing one in his fourth season, and just kept getting better. On Sept. 12, 2011, in a Monday Night Football Game against the Denver Broncos, Janikowski tied Tom Dempsey’s record for the longest field goal in NFL history with a 63-yarder, although that mark has since been broken. Seabass played 17 seasons for the Raiders, making 414-of-515 field goal attempts and 557-of-562 extra points while setting the franchise scoring record with 1,799 points, obliterating George Blanda’s mark of 863. Janikowski missed the 2016 season because of a back injury and signed with the Seattle Seahawks for his final season in 2017. He made 22-of-27 field-goal attempts and 48-of-51 extra-point tries, closing out a career in which he made 80.4 percent of his field-goal tries and 98.5 percent of his extra-point attempts. Janikowski kicked a field goal of 50 yards or more in every one of his 18 seasons except for 2005 when his longest was 49 yards. He is 10th on the NFL’s all-time scoring list with 1,913 points. Incredibly, Seabass made the Pro Bowl only in 2011, but he still should be a shoo-in for the Pro Football Hall of Fame when he becomes eligible in 2023.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Denver Broncos Announce Significant Front Office Hire

The Denver Broncos announced a ground-breaking addition to general manager George Paton’s front office staff on Monday afternoon. The Broncos hired Kelly Kleine been named executive director of football operations and special advisor to Paton. In the role, she’ll be involved with scouting, player evaluation, football administration, and oversee the team’s video and equipment departments, according to an official team release.
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Denver Broncos: Case Cookus an intriguing dart throw at QB

The Denver Broncos held a rookie minicamp over the weekend with some tryout players in attendance. Among the handful of tryout players was a very intriguing young quarterback prospect with a memorable name — Case Cookus. Cookus was the lone quarterback dressed for the minicamp, and he turned his tryout...