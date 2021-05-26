Elie Zeschkowski on the Power of Mindfulness in His Career

I first visited Palermo on a press trip with Dolce & Gabbana, who invited me to see one of their extraordinary Alta Moda shows. Domenico Dolce was born and raised in the Sicilian capital, and for the first time the endeavour showcased the high romance of his creative output around the landmarks of his youth. I arrived with strong preconceptions, but it didn’t take many minutes to realise that I had the place all wrong. Frequently overlooked by tourists – especially UK ones, who bypass it in pursuit of beach-y pleasures – Palermo’s treasures are often obscured by dowdy new constructions, with its real gems mostly hidden beyond closed doors: the jaw-dropping Valguarnera Gangi Palace, for example, an ancient residence that served as the location for Luchino Visconti’s 1963 film The Leopard, and an architectural homage to the art of high baroque. Or the Oratory of the Rosary in Santa Cita, sitting inconspicuously by a car park, but whose walls explode with putti, cupids and Virtue stuccos by the 17th-century sculptor Giacomo Serpotta once you get inside.