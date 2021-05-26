THE LITMUS TEST FOR SELF-LOVE

Taking care of my body is so important to me for so many reasons so I make sure I find time to do so. I am someone who workouts daily! Now that doesn’t mean every day is an hour-long intense weight training session but at the very least go for a walk. The endorphins I get from workouts help minimize stress incredibly. At a time where taking care of our bodies is so important, I make sure I move my body daily no matter what. Whether it is rollerblading, lifting weights, or doing yoga! The other thing I can’t stress enough is eating a healthy balanced diet! I don’t eat meat and stay away from dairy as much as possible. I try my best to stay away from gluten and eat as many fresh foods as possible. Not only does it make me feel incredible but I trust I’m giving my body the proper nutrients it needs to thrive. It’s so important for me to take care of my body so I can live a healthy and happy life!