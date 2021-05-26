Cancel
The Other Story Behind The Coronavirus Pandemic

Cover picture for the articleThe coronavirus pandemic is not simply causing a medical, physical problem for many people; it has caused a total health disturbance for everyone. This virus is not just attacking us physically, it has attacked us spiritually, emotionally, mentally, socially, and financially. In essence it has been a complete attack on the human body, mind, and soul. The quality of life for everyone has been affected and even if it is only minor for a select few, there was still an impact.

