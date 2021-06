Emily Austin is a Canadian writer. Her debut novel Everyone in This Room Will Someday Be Dead will be released in July 2021. Have you ever finished a book and thought, “Wow, that really put things into perspective. I now have a better grasp on my anxiety. I no longer need therapy”? Me neither, but below are six brilliant books about anxiety that will, at the very least, distract you from your crippling dread. You might still feel anxious when you put them down, but at least you will feel anxious and well-read.