Beauty & Fashion

Cruella is stylish and chaotic, just like its future Disney villain

A.V. Club
 29 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt’s not until its final moments that Cruella really starts to feel like a live-action Disney movie. What We Do In The Shadows star Kayvan Novak sits down at a piano in his shabby walk-up apartment, the camera pulling back to reveal a charmingly crooked mélange of London rooftops as he sings, “Cruella de Vil, Cruella de Vil, if she doesn’t scare you, no evil thing will,” to the Dalmatian that arrived at his doorstep that morning. Up to this point, any real connection between Cruella and 101 Dalmatians—including a penchant for dog fur coats—has been absent. The Cruella of Craig Gillespie’s origin story is an underdog, an iconoclast, and a trendsetter, with some intense mommy issues and a sense of pride in being both “brilliant and bad.” What she is not is a puppy killer.

film.avclub.com
Moviesbeverlypress.com

‘Cruella’ saves the oft-dull Disney live-action remake

“Cruella” dons a sundry wardrobe of styles: clever, eccentric, safely gritty. Compared to other blockbuster hopefuls, it’s pleasant, easy viewing, the boyfriend jeans of movies always in vogue. It topples Disney’s previous live-action remakes, which in comparison play like sporting Birkenstocks with socks (my tragic sartorial choice in high school).
Burbank, CASHOOT Online

Hula Post Supported Disney's "Cruella" Editorial Team

--(SPW)-- Hula Post provided Avid systems, technical support, creative space, and remote editing solutions for Walt Disney Pictures’ live-actionCruella recently released in theaters and simultaneously on Disney+. Tatiana S. Riegel, ACE, edited the long-awaited feature. Cruella shot in London from late August 2019 until the beginning of December 2019, after...
Beauty & Fashionthedesertreview.com

Reel Scenes: Cruella, a Disney movie

Disney’s Cruella, set in the ‘70s in London, is not what you’d expect if you’re familiar with Disney’s 101 Dalmatians from 1996. The Cruella de Vil I remember from my youth is wicked, wishing to make fur coats out of an employees’ Dalmatian puppies. However, leading actress Emma Stone creates sympathy toward the once-evil-now-not-so-much Cruella.
MoviesShowbiz411

“Cruella” the Movie Isn’t a Blockbuster But Its Soundtrack is Selling Like Crazy Stuffed with Oldies

The movie “Cruella” may not be the blockbuster Disney hoped for, but the soundtrack is selling like crazy. “Cruella” is stuffed with oldies from the Bee Gees, Supertramp, Ike and Tina Turner, The Doors, Nina Simone, ELO, Queen, Blondie, The Clash, and the Ohio Players. The music is used to great effect during the film although a score of songs didn’t make the soundtrack even though they’re in the movie. (See below, thanks to a sharp eyed fan.)
MoviesDerrick

With 'Cruella' in theaters, a look at the 7 best Disney classics

I guess I'm princess-phobic? I don't care about royalty in real life or on the screen, and that goes double for animated movies. As "Ratatouille" and "The Incredibles" filmmaker Brad Bird often points out, animation is a medium, not a genre, and it can be used to tell almost any story. But my favorites among Disney's many classics tend not to tell stories about princesses who end up marrying boring princes because they kissed them or put a shoe on them or whatever. I'll give those women points for not being born into splendor — Disney princesses tend to marry into their titles — but if falling in love with some dude is the whole point of a movie, it's a "no" for me, dawg.
TV SeriesA.V. Club

Jameela Jamil to play a villain in Disney Plus' She-Hulk

According to Variety, The Good Place’s Jameela Jamil has joined the cast of Disney+’s She-Hulk, reportedly as the villainous Titania. In the comics, Titania is a frequent enemy of She-Hulk’s, mostly because she’s mean and has super strength. She got her meanness and super strength from Doctor Doom under circumstances that aren’t worth getting into (Battleworld! The Beyonder!), but the important part is that she’s one of those B-tier or C-tier baddies who pops up whenever someone needs to smash-up Manhattan without ratcheting things up to a global or cosmic scale. She’s a known entity from the comics, though, which is always more fun than original characters (at least in a comic book thing).
Beauty & Fashionstudybreaks.com

‘Cruella’ Is Watchable, But Fails To Live Up to Its Animated Predecessor

With another less than exciting live-action release, is Disney’s reboot era reaching a saturation point?. Cruella de Vil’s first-ever onscreen appearance must be one of the most memorable sequences in Disney history. From the 1961 animated film “101 Dalmatians,” the scene opens with a song warning the audience: “If she doesn’t scare you, no evil thing ever will!” A spiky silhouette rises from behind a glass door as Cruella is revealed, her spidery frame enveloped by a black and white fur coat. She waltzes inside the house and waves a long cigarette as she discusses puppy-buying and puppy-skinning. Though she leaves less than two minutes later, her brief yet unsettling presence completely disrupts the film. It’s an electrifying introduction, and it’s the reason why she’s one of the most famous Disney villains. Though the new Disney live-action film “Cruella” harnesses the same vein of eccentricity, it never quite manages to surpass its predecessor.
Moviesfilmdaily.co

Disney Plus!! “Cruella” Online Streams: How to watch Free from anywhere

The Movie “Cruella” 2021 an American crime comedy film supported the character Cruella de Vil from Dodie Smith’s 1956 novel. The Hundred and One Dalmatians and Walt Disney’s 1961 animated film adaptation. Access Cruella Online Stream. The film is directed by Craig Gillespie with a screenplay by Dana Fox and...
Apparelcountryliving.com

17 DIY Disney Villain Costumes That Let Out Your Inner Baddie

There's something about being bad, the old saying goes, that feels pretty darn good. Except, when you get right down to it, who really wants to hurt other people? It's so much better to be a pretend meanie on Halloween with DIY Disney villain costumes! Sure, you could dress up as a princess or a superhero, or one of the Disney good guys. But this year, in between watching scary movies on Netflix, dishing out your favorite Halloween treats and crafting with the kids, why not make your own Disney villain costume?
TV & VideosTime Out Global

Disney villain Gaston is getting his own live-action show

Thanks to perhaps the greatest Disney villain song of all time, we are fully aware of the many, many accomplishments of Beauty and the Beast beefcake Gaston, the iconically thick-necked spitting-contest champion and decorative-antler aficionado. Now, riding on the success of the Emma Stone-starring villain flick Cruella, Disney has officially granted Gaston his own origin story.
MoviesTVOvermind

Cruella 2 is Already in Development at Disney

Right now there are no solid details on when Cruella 2 will be arriving, nor is anything else locked down at this time, but the fact is that it will be happening, which is bound to make a lot of fans happy but might make some folks wonder what else is bound to happen before the prequel catches up with the original story. There’s a rumor that both Emma’s will possibly be returning so it’s fair to think that there’s more to this story that will continue to build things up to the point where it might have to end and become integrated with the original story. But then, sitting and thinking about things for a moment, there’s a good chance that Disney might want to retcon this story as it’s done with a couple of others. It’s not something that a lot of people will accept without a discussion and a debate here and there, but it’s definitely possible. Without knowing that much about what’s coming at the moment it’s easy to think that restructuring the story might be in the cards.
MoviesPopculture

Disney+ Just Added a Classic Disney Musical

Disney is slowly, slowly, slowly adding more movies from its immense library to the Disney+ streaming platform. This month, the studio added The Happiest Millionaire (1967) to Disney+, giving Disney fans a chance to see the last live-action musical produced by Walt Disney himself. The movie stars Fred MacMurray, who had become a Disney regular, and '60s British teen idol Tommy Steele.
Beauty & Fashiongranthshala.com

‘Cruella’: The ‘Impossibly Stylish’ Set Design Had a ‘Money Is No Object’ Theme

When it’s not reintroducing audiences to a galaxy far, far away, bringing Marvel Comics to the big and small screens, or delighting families with a Pixar story, Disney has made its biggest animated properties live— Made a murder with action reimagining. Cruella takes from the infamous villain 101 Dalmation And turns him into a punk rock anti-hero in an eighties stylistic landscape.