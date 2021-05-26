Take Your Career to the Next Level at WilmU’s Graduate Virtual Open House on June 3

Image via Wilmington University.

Take your career to the next level at Wilmington University’s Graduate Virtual Open House on Thursday, June 3 from 7 AM-7 PM.

Attendees will be able to:

Chat live with WilmU faculty and staff, starting at 11 AM. Learn about WilmU’s academic colleges, advising, financial aid, transfer credit evaluation, and more.

Explore 80-plus industry-leading graduate programs, including certificates, master’s, and doctoral degrees.

Learn about affordable funding options and supportive student services.

Watch on-demand videos and download helpful guides and materials.

Navigate the graduate admission process with help from Graduate Admission Specialists, and learn how to transfer up to 12 graduate-level credits toward a graduate degree.

Prospective students’ application fee will be waived at this event.

WilmU serves the unique needs of working adults seeking advancement through higher education. Its diverse degree and certificate programs prepare students for the global marketplace through experience-rich curricula delivered by expert practitioners. Student success is supported through flexible formats, including 100 percent online options, and affordable tuition rates that are consistently lower than those of regional competitors.

Register for the Graduate Virtual Open House .