“Unknown Phenomenon” –36 Distant Dwarf Galaxies had Simultaneous Creation of New Stars

dailygalaxy.com
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAn unknown phenomenon has been discovered in the Universe: three dozen dwarf galaxies far from each other had a simultaneous birth of new stars, an unexpected discovery that challenges current theories on how galaxies grow and may enhance our understanding of the universe. Unknown Extra-galactic Social Network. Galaxies more than...

dailygalaxy.com
#Dwarf Star#Planet Earth#Dwarf Planet#Cosmology#Planet Formation#Universe#Milky Way Galaxy#The Astrophysical Journal#The Department Of Physics#Rutgers University#The Daily Galaxy#University Of Arizona#Anthropocene#Social Network Galaxies#Cosmos#Dwarf Galaxies#Star Formation Histories#Individual Stars#Galaxy Growth#Nasa Einstein Fellow
