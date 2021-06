The man accused of raping and killing an 18-year-old from Idaho more than 20 years ago will likely spend the rest of his life in jail, given his failing health. Brian Dripps was sentenced Tuesday to life in prison in the slaying of Angie Dodge, who was murdered inside her Idaho Falls apartment on June 13, 1996. The 55-year-old killer will be eligible for parole in 20 years, though his lawyers said he will likely not live that long due to a history of heart issues and an autoimmune disease.