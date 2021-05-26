Cancel
Movies

‘Cruella’ Review: A Little Bit Brilliant and Mad but Mostly Bad

By Matt Goldberg
Collider
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleI’m oddly fascinated by Craig Gillespie’s Cruella, not because the movie is good, but because it’s such a perfect case study of every tired trend and trope currently infecting mainstream blockbusters. It’s like the way the Disney greenlit the project is that they looked across the company's vast array of intellectual properties (IP), picked One Hundred and One Dalmatians, and said, “This is a box. Fill it with something that is popular.” And that’s how you get a movie like Cruella where it’s part superhero origin but also a supervillain origin and also a tepid girl-power message and also the inevitable twist that shows a revelation about the protagonist’s lineage while also dumping on loads of style like dunking a rice cake in a vat of chocolate to mask the lack of taste. And yet for all the flair Gillespie and his cast bring to the project, they can’t hide that Cruella is too long, too bloated, and is a trend-chaser rather than a trendsetter like its title character. There are times when the film still manages to be fun, but it’s a de Vil’s bargain.

