Driver accused of threatening officer plows into Maryland police station, video shows

An Arizona police officer shot a truck driver on Saturday after he plowed through a group of 40 to 50 bicyclists, critically injuring at least six. The brutal crash unfolded during an event at the “Bike the Bluff” race in the city of Show Low. Police said the driver of a black Ford F-150 rammed into several bikers in front of an auto repair business, around 7:25 a.m. and then attempted to leave the scene.