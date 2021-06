DEAR DR. ROACH: After my doctor moved, my new doctor would not order me a colonoscopy because I had turned 90. Are all doctors like that? My family is loaded with cancer. My mom had two colon cancer surgeries and died at age 99. Why can’t I make my own decision about it? I would rather not wake up from a test than to have cancer. I lost my daughter at age 56 to this beast. -- J.B.