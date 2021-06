Meghan Markle's father Thomas Markle, with whom she's had a long-running estranged relationship, is now coming after Oprah for her interview with the Royal couple in March. According to the patriarch, he feels the billionaire is "taking advantage" of the couple by using an interview of the couple while they're in a vulnerable state. “Oprah Winfrey, for one, I think Oprah Winfrey is playing Harry and Meghan,” he said in a new interview with 60 Minutes Australia. “I think she’s using them to build her network and build her new shows. I think she’s taking advantage of a very weakened man and getting him to say things that you just shouldn’t be saying on television.”