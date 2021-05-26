Europe Wants Social Media Giants To Do More To Stop Disinformation

Apurv Umredkar, a Legal Associate at a leading Indian law firm, discusses the European Commission's stance on the Spotify-Apple feud... With the commencement of 2021, antitrust investigations on a global level grew exponentially. The reason being, despite the world grappling with catastrophic COVID-19, surprisingly these enterprises added billions of dollars to their total market capitalization value. The regulatory concern is not with their increased revenue, but with their ignorant attitude and ever-growing dominance, which pose a threat to overall market (the consumers and small competitors therein). As a result, their act or even an omission is likely to attract the antitrust regulatory action. As far as litigation in antitrust space goes, most of the cases are against the five big tech corporate giants, which interestingly also hold the position of being world’s behemoth enterprises. Because the financial figures of these companies revolve around billions, or sometimes maybe even trillions, the fines and penalties in antitrust lawsuits are staggering.