Europe Wants Social Media Giants To Do More To Stop Disinformation

KPCW
 17 days ago
The European Commission wants to hold Facebook, Google, TikTok, and Twitter accountable for disinformation shared on their platforms. Under proposed rules released Wednesday, the European Commission is requesting the tech companies do more to properly address disinformation online and show proof they've taken action. The guidance issued Wednesday urges platforms...

KPCW

Park City, UT
KPCW's Mission is to serve Summit and Wasatch Counties with local news, information, entertainment and emergency alerts through its broadcast signal and digital media platforms.

