If you sign up for the Paramount+ before June 30 and use code “MOVIES” at checkout, you can get a month of access for FREE to ViacomCBS and Paramount’s new-look streaming platform. To entice new viewers, Paramount has added, and will be dropping more, big-name films for movie fans including “The Sponegbob Movie: Sponge on the Run,” “Sonic: The Hedgehog” the movie, the new Paramount Pictures original film “Infinite” starring Mark Wahlberg among others. Perhaps even more intriguing to film buffs will be the announcement that A Quiet Place 2, which is still currently in theaters, will be arriving on Paramount+ starting July 12 and will be free to stream for subscribers. Keep in mind that you can cancel anytime during the trial period if it doesn’t meet your needs and it will still provide access until the 30 days since your signup date has expired. It’s a risk-free way to see if Paramount+ is worth tacking on to your current lineup of streaming options.