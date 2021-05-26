The Bold And The Beautiful (B&B) Spoilers: Steffy Saves Liam, Turns In Evidence Identifying Vinny’s Killer?
The Bold and the Beautiful (B&B) spoilers reveal that Steffy Forrester (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) returns. She probably has heard about Vinny Walker’s (Joe LoCicero) death but will be stunned when Liam Spencer (Scott Clifton) is arrested. She actually could have evidence that identifies Vinny’s real killer. It would save Liam from prison and close a plot hole from an old storyline.www.soapoperaspy.com