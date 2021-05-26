The Bold And The Beautiful (B&B) Spoilers: Steffy Saves Liam, Turns In Evidence Identifying Vinny’s Killer?

The Bold and the Beautiful’s Liam (Scott Clifton) is not a prize, no matter how much Hope (Annika Noelle) and Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) have fought over him through the years. The way these women would toss him back and forth between them always begging him to pick one of them makes it seem like Liam Spencer is God’s gift to women, but every problem he finds himself in now is because he is the furthest thing from a gift.