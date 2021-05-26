Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV Series

The Bold And The Beautiful (B&B) Spoilers: Steffy Saves Liam, Turns In Evidence Identifying Vinny’s Killer?

By Taylor Hancen Rios
soapoperaspy.com
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Bold and the Beautiful (B&B) spoilers reveal that Steffy Forrester (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) returns. She probably has heard about Vinny Walker’s (Joe LoCicero) death but will be stunned when Liam Spencer (Scott Clifton) is arrested. She actually could have evidence that identifies Vinny’s real killer. It would save Liam from prison and close a plot hole from an old storyline.

www.soapoperaspy.com
View All 2 Commentsarrow_down
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Scott Clifton
Person
Matthew Atkinson
Person
Don Diamont
IN THIS ARTICLE
#B B#Joe#Strange Things#Beautiful Things#Bold#Sos#Hope Logan Spencer#B B Spoilers#Vengeance#Reveal#Fingerprints#Pain Pills
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
TV Series
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Spoilers
News Break
TV & Videos
Related
TV Seriesfame10.com

Bold And The Beautiful Plotline Predictions For The Next Two Weeks (May 31 – June 11, 2021)

Liam will remember Vinny’s last words, coming up on The Bold and The Beautiful (B&B)! Zoe’s relentless nature will push her character closer to the brink, while Carter and Shauna’s “fling” begins to flop. Plus, what devious plans will an enraged Thomas have in store for the Spencers, and could the Forrester’s life also be in danger? Let’s take a look at some recent, unresolved spoilers to speculate on what could happen over the next two weeks!
TV Seriescelebratingthesoaps.com

Why It Was Satisfying To Watch Liam Go To Jail On The Bold And The Beautiful

The Bold and the Beautiful’s Liam (Scott Clifton) is not a prize, no matter how much Hope (Annika Noelle) and Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) have fought over him through the years. The way these women would toss him back and forth between them always begging him to pick one of them makes it seem like Liam Spencer is God’s gift to women, but every problem he finds himself in now is because he is the furthest thing from a gift.
TV Seriescelebratingthesoaps.com

The Bold And The Beautiful Spoilers: Steffy & Finn Take Over Limelight – Liam & Hope Lose Priority?

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers document that Steffy Forrester (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) and John Finnegan’s (Tanner Novlan) joyous return from the multiple trips they took Kelly Spencer (Avalon and Colette Gray) on was nicely timed. The episode where Sinn came back was purposely paired with Liam Spencer’s (Scott Clifton) determined trip to the police station.
TV Seriescelebratingthesoaps.com

The Bold And The Beautiful Spoilers: Quinn Explains All To Paris

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers reveal Quinn learning that Paris knows her secret and completely freaking out. She has to stop her from spilling the beans and ruining her life. The Bold And The Beautiful Spoilers – Can Quinn Forrester Save Herself?. Quinn (Rena Sofer) thought her life could...
TV & Videoscelebratingthesoaps.com

General Hospital Spoilers: Finn Has Breakthrough, But Willow And Chase Already Married?

General Hospital spoilers reveal that Willow Tait (Katelyn MacMullen) agrees to marry Harrison Chase (Josh Swickard). We also know that Hamilton Finn (Michael Easton) retreats to his lab and ends up having an idea. Could he finally be onto a breakthrough? If so, what are the chances that Chase will recover, but only after he and Willow consummate their marriage?
TV Seriescelebratingthesoaps.com

The Bold And The Beautiful Spoilers: Liam Asks Thomas To Take Care Of Hope

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers reveal that Liam Spencer (Scott Clifton) asks Thomas Forrester (Matthew Atkinson) for a big favor. Accepting that he could be in prison for many years, he is concerned about Hope Logan Spencer (Annika Noelle). Liam asks Thomas of all people to take care of Hope and the children. What brings on the shocking request?
TV Seriessoapsindepth.com

THE BOLD & THE BEAUTIFUL Spoilers: Will Zoe Learn the Shocking Truth?

Quinn and Carter are going to get themselves in trouble in these THE BOLD & THE BEAUTIFUL spoilers if they aren’t careful! Temptation is getting very hard to resist, and someone is going to figure out what’s been going on between them… someone like Zoe!. From the moment that Quinn...
TV & Videoscelebratingthesoaps.com

The Bold And The Beautiful Spoilers: Shauna’s Love Triangle, Torn As Eric And Ridge Both Suddenly Single?

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers reveal that the next character to be torn between two lovers could be Shauna Fulton (Denise Richards). The actress hopes that Shauna’s portrait gets on Eric Forrester’s (John McCook) mantle. She also thinks that Shauna and Ridge Forrester (Thorsten Kaye) might not be over. So, what if Eric and Ridge both suddenly became single?
TV Seriescelebratingthesoaps.com

Days Of Our Lives Spoilers: Death Changed EJ DiMera, Dan Feuerriegel On Reconnecting

Days of Our Lives spoilers reveal that we just met the new EJ DiMera, who is being played by Dan Feuerriegel. The actor discussed what brings EJ back to Salem and what fans can expect. Feuerriegel said that death changed EJ and he desperately wants to reconnect with everyone and everything. This includes his wife, Sami DiMera (Alison Sweeney).
TV Seriescelebratingthesoaps.com

The Young And The Restless Spoilers: Lily Sees Another Warning Sign – Billy Repeating The Past

The Young and the Restless spoilers document that Lily Winters (Christel Khalil) allowed herself to fall in love with Billy Abbott (Jason Thompson). Was that a mistake?. Victoria Newman (Amelia Heinle) views Lily as a rival. But despite that feeling, she did offer Khalil’s character experienced words of warning. Victoria told Lily that Billy couldn’t be controlled and that he would eventually revert to the pattern he’s often worn.
Los Angeles, CAcelebratingthesoaps.com

The Bold And The Beautiful Spoilers: Brooke And Hope Disagree Over Bill’s Punishment

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers indicate that in Los Angeles Brooke Logan (Katherine Kelly Lang) and Hope Logan (Annika Noelle) will find themselves at odds. Hope is going through a difficult time following Liam Spencer’s (Scott Clifton) arrest for Vinny Walker’s (Joe LoCicero) murder. A devastated Hope is relying now on the support of her mother as she faces life without Liam.
TV Seriescelebratingthesoaps.com

The Bold And The Beautiful Spoilers: Paris Moral Dilemma, Exposing Secret Will Destroy Many Lives

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers reveal that Paris Buckingham (Diamond White) will find herself in a moral dilemma. She overhears a conversation that makes her aware of an explosive secret. She is shocked by what she learns. This directly affects her sister but if she tells Zoe Buckingham (Kiara Barnes), several lives could be ruined. What will Paris decide to do?
TV Seriescelebratingthesoaps.com

The Bold And The Beautiful Spoilers: Shauna Comes Clean About Carter

The Bold and the Beautiful (B&B) spoilers document that Shauna Fulton (Denise Richards) made a bold, selfless choice. She decided to take the rap, as a way of protecting her best friend. Quinn Fuller Forrester (Rena Sofer) and Carter Walton (Lawrence Saint-Victor) were surprised and deeply grateful. They instantly recognized...
TV & Videoscelebratingthesoaps.com

The Bold And The Beautiful Spoilers: Thomas Believes Liam’s Innocent, Searches For Real Killer

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers reveal that Thomas Forrester (Matthew Atkinson) learns about Liam Spencer’s (Scott Clifton) arrest. However, he doesn’t believe that Liam is guilty of murder. In fact, Thomas conducts his own investigation to find out who really murdered Vincent “Vinny” Walker (Joe LoCicero). If Thomas clears Liam, will he finally earn full redemption?