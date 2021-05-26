A year of pain, reckoning in Oregon: Success on some fronts, yet work remains

Oregon health officials announced 308 new coronavirus cases Friday and no new deaths, with experts predicting ever-decreasing new case counts through the end of the month. Oregon Health Authority models indicate that cases could drop to about 100 a day in the upcoming weeks, provided transmission rates stay around what they were in late May. At that time, only about 65 people got sick for every 100 already infected -- a rate that should, in theory, lead toward far fewer cases of the widespread contagion.