Oregon State

A year of pain, reckoning in Oregon: Success on some fronts, yet work remains

Tuesday marked a year since a Minneapolis police officer murdered George Floyd, sparking an unprecedented push to address anti-Black racism across the country. Oregonians immediately joined in, holding protests and marches in cities from Hermiston to Grants Pass. In Portland, they took to the streets on May 28 and gathered across the city to rally for racial justice for more than 100 consecutive nights.

