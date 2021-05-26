Cancel
Rochester, NY

Rochester mayor: 'I am innocent' despite husband's charges

New Haven Register
 17 days ago

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (AP) — Rochester Mayor Lovely Warren, whose husband was arrested on drug and gun charges last week, told a candidates' forum that she didn't know about the guns found in her house during a police raid. “I am innocent,” Warren, who is seeking a third term as mayor...

www.nhregister.com
