BUFFALO, N.Y. (WBEN) - Erie Canal Harbor Development Corporation officials are still focusing on keeping Buffalo's Outer Harbor as a green space in contrast with Canalside. "It's 200 acres of space along Lake Erie," ECHDC President Steve Ranalli said. "It's going to be a mix of all kinds of things. We've got places like Wilkeson Pointe that are a little bit quieter where you can watch a sunset or walk next door to Times Beach and go birding. You can go all the way to the Lakeside Bike Park and ride your bike and take your kids down there."