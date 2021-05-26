Cancel
'The Tomorrow War' Trailer Reveals Chris Pratt's Sci-Fi Epic About a Time-Traveling Mission to Save Earth

By Carly Lane
Collider
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAmazon has released a new full-length trailer for The Tomorrow War, which stars Chris Pratt as an everyman recruited for a time-traveling mission to the future to save the Earth from certain destruction. The trailer release followed a teaser video featuring Pratt and some of his fellow Tomorrow War cast members, which signaled to fans that a longer look at the upcoming sci-fi action flick would be happening today.

collider.com
