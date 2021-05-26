Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in

May 26th, 2021

By Newspaper Staff
thevillagereporter.com
 29 days ago

Cover picture for the article(READ NOW - CLICK) PLEASE LOGIN OR PURCHASE A SUBSCRIPTION TO READ PAID NEWSPAPER CONTENT. A NOTE FROM THE PUBLISHER: Though the name has changed throughout the years from newspaper mergers and territory expansion, our local news coverage dates back to the 1870s! This long term success is due to readership support from those that have subscribed and/or purchased newspaper copies at local stores. Without this support, we would be unable to send our writers and photographers out into our communities to bring forth the news you care about the most, local news. Thank you for supporting our family-owned and local Williams & Fulton County area resident operated newspaper!

thevillagereporter.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local News#Williams Fulton County
Related
921news.com

Adrian 4th of July Celebration – June 26th

The Adrian 4th of July Celebration will be held Saturday, June 26th at the Adrian City Park. The Celebration will start off with the Adrian Optimist 4th of July Parade on Main Street in Butler. Line up for the parade will be at 9:30am west of the railroad tracks off of First Street in Adrian and an Optimist Member will be there to direct you. The parade will officially start at 10am.
Forest City, IAkiow.com

Colors of Cancer Event Scheduled for June 26th

Winnebago County Relay For Life will host its “Colors of Cancer” event on Saturday, June 26, 2021 from 5:00 to 9:00 p.m. on the Winnebago County Court House square. Major sponsor, HyVee will have their food truck on site, serving delicious tenderized pork chops, hamburgers, brats, hot dogs, chips and beverages. HyVee is donating all proceeds and bottled water for participants during the event to Winnebago County Relay For Life!
Festivalwlaq1410.com

RIVER DISTRICT ARTSFEST SET FOR JUNE 26TH

Rome’s Downtown Development Authority invites locals to the River District ArtsFest, slated for Saturday, June 26th from 10 am until 4 pm. It will feature craft vendors as well as live music throughout the River District, says Megan Otwell, Director of Public Relations, who adds that the event is similar to the Ellen Axson Wilson ArtsFest held on Broad Street back in May.
Grundy County, TNGrundy County Herald

Grundy County can ham it up at Amateur Radio Field Day

This Saturday, June 26, the Southern Plateau Amateur Radio Club (SPARC), along with the Grundy County Amateur Radio Emergency Services (ARES) and other area clubs, will be celebrating ARRL Field Day at the Fiery Gizzard Trailhead, located at 131 Fiery Gizzard Road in Tracy City. Field Day is also ham...
Lifestylecannabisnewsworld.com

SeedsmanTravel Giveaway LIVE (26th March @ 8pm GMT

The live stream will be broadcasted on this blog post today (26th March) at 8pm GMT/ 1pm PDT/ 4pm EDT. It will also be shown on the Seedsmantravel Facebook page, Instagram page, and our Youtube channel. We’ll be giving away 50 seeds so make sure to tune in! My fellow Cannabis enthusiasts and travel addicts, I have emerged from my cave of winter lockdown discontent and have decided to do a little vodcast and giveaway as a celebration. Along with the team at Seedsman we will have a Q and A and a general catch up with any and all who would like to join me on Friday. The last year didn’t go quite as planned for most of us but as we enter the European spring months, hopes of relaxed travel restrictions allow us a little positivity about the near future. Let’s catch up on future plans and travel dreams and try and spread some good vibes for the year ahead. I’ll let you in on my plans for seed collecting in Asia and maybe some special plans with seedsman to be seeing you guys at some events later this year.. Hope to see you tonight! Andy The post SeedsmanTravel Giveaway LIVE (26th March @ 8pm GMT appeared first on Seedsman Blog.
EconomyPLOS Blogs Network

Upcoming Webinar: July 26th, 2021

Monday July 26th 2:00pm ET – Office Hours for PLOS/CRL/NERL unlimited publishing offer: Session 4. Please join PLOS’ Partnerships team for an office hours session regarding all-titles offer for CRL/NERL members. This session will serve as an “office hour” for interested institutions to come and ask questions that they may...
Oswego, NYiheartoswego.com

Dravet Syndrome Awareness Drive By Parade June 26th

Harper Rodrigues is a young child afflicted with Dravet Syndrome. In support of his fight against this disease, and to recognize June as Dravet Syndrome Awareness Month, a drive-by parade is planned for June 26th in Oswego. The meeting spot will be at Fitzhugh Park Elementary school parking lot at...
WWEsouthcentralfloridalife.com

New wrestling club welcomes ages 6 and up

HENDRY COUNTY- A new wrestling club has been established, with practices being held at LaBelle High School on Tuesday and Thursday nights. Visitors to our website will be limited to five stories per month unless they opt to subscribe. For $5.99, less than 20 cents a day, subscribers will receive...
InternetRadio Ink

Facebook Chooses reVolver

ReVolver Podcast announced that they will be part of Facebook’s new social media audio experience as Facebook rolls out Live Audio Rooms and podcasts over the next several weeks. Select reVolver podcasts are now available to listeners in the US. reVolver Podcasts will be part of the new audio experience providing multicultural content.
Politicsngtimes.ca

Living and learning by telling this community’s stories

Times are definitely changing at the North Grenville Times. A few months ago, David Shanahan stepped back from the paper, making room for Lorraine Rekmans to take his place as editor. While it was sad to see him go, working with Lorraine over the past few months has been a pleasure. With her background in journalism and politics, she has brought a fresh perspective to the paper, which I believe has been well received. Although no longer the editor, David has still been around, contributing his much-loved history articles as well as the odd council report and editorial. I am sure our readers are glad that his voice has not been lost in this transition.
Wilmington, DEPosted by
Janine Paris

Ice Cream Festival Returns to Rockwood Park on June 26th

An easy breezy light version of the Old-Fashioned Ice Cream Festival returns to Rockwood Park on June 26 from 9am to 3pm. This pared down free version of the Ice Cream Festival invites the public to bring their own picnic lunch, chairs and blankets to relax outdoors at beautiful Rockwood Park. The shops of First State Flea Market will be open for browsing, listen to great live local music, and enjoy some local ice cream and other treats.
Oswego, NYiheartoswego.com

Barclay to Host Free Electronics Recycling Event June 26th in Oswego

Assembly Minority Leader Will Barclay (R,C,I-Pulaski) will host a free electronics recycling event on June 26 in Oswego from 8:30 a.m. to Noon. He invites anyone in the community to register and come to the event. The event is being hosted in partnership with Oswego Mayor Billy Barlow, Novelis, Assemblyman Brian Manktelow (R,C,I-Lyons) and Sunnking, an electronics recycling company.
Nantucket, MAInquirer and Mirror

Drive-in screenings highlight 26th film festival

(June 24, 2021) Basil Tsiokos wanted nothing more than to sit in the Dreamland with a bag of popcorn as the lights start to dim on a packed house for opening night of the Nantucket Film Festival. But like almost every other major event over the past 15 months, the pandemic had other plans, and Tsiokos was left scrambling.
Athens, ALAthens News Courier

Local ham radio operators to join national event Saturday

Ham radio operators from the Limestone Amateur Radio Emergency Service in Athens will be spending a full 24 hours participating in a national amateur radio exercise this weekend, and the public is invited to join them as they work. The event begins 1 p.m. Saturday and will run until 1...
Real Estatemandelwillsell.com

9523 NW 26th St

In the heart of Sunrise, stands this charming full of natural light home. House is beautifully maintained with new AC, with two bedrooms, two bathrooms, and one car garage which is currently used as a room. This lovely home has a split floor plan with a rather large yard for both great for entertaining and potentially adding a swimming pool. The community is an HOA community, with a LOW HOA ($74/month) yet offers a pool and tennis courts for its resident's enjoyment.
Peoria, AZyourvalley.net

PUSD meeting rescheduled, COVID-19 mitigation strategies to be discussed

The Peoria Unified School District governing board has plans to discuss COVID-19 mitigation strategies for 2021-22 school year at its next public meeting. Visitors to our website will be limited to five stories per month unless they opt to subscribe. For $5.99, less than 20 cents a day, subscribers will...