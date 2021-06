It’s been well over a year since the last live performance at the Hollywood Bowl. The pandemic that shuttered literally almost the entire world forced the Bowl to cancel its season and for the first time in 98 years, went more than two weeks without a performance. With the tide finally starting to turn and more and more Southern Californians getting vaccinated, the venue announced a new season for 2021 and who better to kick things off than Thundercat and Flying Lotus? We’ve already seen the two Los Angeles-based artists play the Bowl a few years ago for the Brainfeeder Live show, and they’re an intrinsic part of the local scene.