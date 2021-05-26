Cancel
Salute THEM Awards to Honor Musical Vanguards, Sly Stone and Ludacris

By Andrea Blackstone
Black Enterprise
 17 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The Salute THEM Awards will air live on BNC and live stream June 6 at 10 p.m. ET in celebration of Black Music Month. Sly Stone, June Ambrose, Jamal Josef, Earth, Wind & Fire, Bille Woodruff, Dr. Bobby Jones, Patrice Rushen, Ludacris and Darlene Love will be recognized for their impact and artistry.

