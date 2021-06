I'm so glad you are reading this because I rejoice in passing on beauty products that I have success with to basically anyone who will listen. I don't tend to spend a fortune either and I try and find products that give more bang for their buck. The best part about the wonder of Amazon.com is that you can pretty much purchase anything on there these days including your favorite cult beauty products. So instead of browsing the endless pages of Amazon.com at the vast number of products that have lovely packaging, but let's face it, might not actually work. Think of me like your personal filter so you can get to the products - and I will explain what they do and why they are good - so you don't have to test junk and get right to the good stuff. I have put a couple of different retinols in the list as it really is a miracle product as well as some makeup favorites. I've tried to stick to the products I most like so this list contains the 37 of the holy grail beauty products that you need to know about.