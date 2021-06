JASPER - Jasper bolted out of its dugout on Friday to embrace junior Kody Morton. The junior for the Wildcats (20-2) had just given his team a 4-3 win against county rival Southridge, thanks to his RBI sacrifice fly that scored fellow junior Ben Henke in the bottom of the eighth. They trailed, 3-0, in the bottom of the fifth, but rallied to tie, and finished the comeback to get the walk-off win against the Raiders (14-5).