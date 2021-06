Prosecutors in New York City have reportedly obtained the personal tax returns of a top Trump Organization executive. Allen Weisselberg, the long-serving chief financial officer of former President Donald Trump's business, is the subject of a criminal tax investigation. Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus Vance Jr. is working to ascertain the extent to which Weisselberg was given certain perks by former President Donald Trump and whether taxes were paid on those perks, according to the New York Times.