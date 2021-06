My brother was born on the 4th of July. Growing up we always celebrated his birthday, but not the holiday because, as my father put it, “that is not our Independence Day.”. On July 4, 1776, white colonialists declared their independence from England. As they wrote the words of the Declaration of Independence, the Founding Fathers intended them to be applied only to white males, because many of those drafting and signing the document were slave owners.