Wisconsin Dells, WI

Man charged with Mt. Olympus hate crime assault pleads to reduced charge

By Bridget Cooke
Wiscnews.com
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA man initially facing 11 years in prison for aggravated battery with a hate crime modifier was sentenced Tuesday to two years of probation. Bradley D. Davis, 35, of Germantown, was found guilty of misdemeanor battery and disorderly conduct after pleading no contest to the reduced charges in Sauk County Circuit Court.

