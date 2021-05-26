Man charged with Mt. Olympus hate crime assault pleads to reduced charge

(Portage) The Columbia County Sheriff’s Office held their first Cops and Bobbers event this past week. The goal of the program is to have law enforcement build rapport with local youth while teaching them how to fish, have fun, and get them hooked on fishing rather than drugs or crime. Sheriff Roger Brandner says the kids involved were able to interact with local law enforcement officers, social workers, and other staff members who volunteered their time to fish with kids and begin forming positive relationships. Brandner says youth participants were paired with a deputy, given rides in squad cars from the Columbia County Law Enforcement Center in Portage to the to the Portage Boat Club on Swan Lake in Pardeeville, and received some education from the DNR. He says his office plans to expand the program in 2022 as well as continue to offer more outings, education events, and larger-sized events to increase community building.