Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Traffic

Malaysian transport operator head fired after response to train crash

By Reuters
Posted by 
Reuters
Reuters
 16 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=19JTwS_0aBucNIl00
A view of the station of two metro light rail trains that collided in an underground tunnel in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia May 25, 2021. REUTERS/Lim Huey Teng

Malaysia's finance ministry said on Wednesday it had terminated the services of the chairman of the public transport operator amid an outcry over his response to a train accident in which more than 200 people were injured.

On Monday, 47 commuters were severely hurt and 166 sustained minor injuries when two light rail metro trains collided head-on in an underground tunnel near the centre of Malaysia's capital Kuala Lumpur. read more

Speaking at a press conference on Tuesday, Tajuddin Abdul Rahman, chairman of Prasarana Malaysia (SYAR.UL), appeared to joke about the collision in response to a question from a reporter on the situation in the tunnel.

"Normal... only the two cars are together. They kissed each other," Tajuddin said laughing during the televised news conference.

Malaysian social media users lambasted Tajuddin's comments as insensitive, with thousands signing an online petition calling for him to be sacked.

In a letter dated Wednesday and circulated on social media, Finance Minister Tengku Zafrul Abdul Aziz said Tajuddin's services would be terminated, effective immediately.

The letter did not specify the reason.

A ministry spokeswoman confirmed to media that the letter was authentic. Tajuddin did not respond to calls from Reuters seeking comment.

Tajuddin, who is also a government lawmaker, was appointed as Prasarana chairman in May last year.

Authorities have pledged to carry out a thorough investigation into the train collision, the first major accident in the metro system's 23 years of operation.

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Reuters

Reuters

131K+
Followers
155K+
Post
74M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Public Transport#Kuala Lumpur#Metro Trains#Traffic Accident#Malaysian Authorities#Rail Cars#Finance Ministry#Prasarana Malaysia#Crash#Light Rail#Prasarana Chairman#Finance Minister#Tengku#Calls#Calling#News Conference#Laughing
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Traffic
News Break
Social Media
Place
Asia
Country
Malaysia
News Break
Traffic Accidents
Related
Traffictri-lakestribune.net

At least 30 people dead after two express trains crash in Pakistan

It will take time to use heavy machinery to free citizens (still trapped). The accident in the Ghotki district of the southern Sindh province occurred before dawn after the coaches of one train, the Millat Express, derailed and fell across the adjacent track, where they were hit by the Sir Syed Express, a representative of Pakistan Railways said in a statement.
TrafficPosted by
TheDailyBeast

Dozens Dead in Head-On Commuter Train Crash in Pakistan

At least 32 people died when a commuter train derailed onto the tracks of an oncoming express train early Monday morning in eastern Pakistan. Passengers were just crawling out of the rubble of the derailed train when another train heading in the opposite direction rounded a bend and crashed into the derailed cars, unable to stop. The accident is the latest in Pakistan, which has a dismal train safety record. Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan tweeted that he was “shocked by the horrific train accident” and called for a “comprehensive investigation into railway safety fault lines.” The death toll is expected to rise.
Trafficmelodyinter.com

Engineers re-open track after deadly Pakistani train crash

DAHARKI (Pakistan), June 8 — Pakistani engineers re-opened the nation’s main north-south railway line today after clearing the mangled wreckage of two trains that collided in a remote farming region, killing dozens and highlighting huge safety problems on the dilapidated network. At least 63 people died early yesterday when a...
TrafficTelegraph

Driverless trains on the way after new £1bn Transport for London bailout

Sadiq Khan has been forced to pave the way for "driverless" trains on the London Underground as part of a £1bn government bailout for the capital's transport network. Under the deal, draft proposals will be submitted for the Waterloo & City and Piccadilly lines by the end of the year in a move that will spark clashes with unions.
Pesotum, ILWAND TV

Tracks cleared, operating after Pesotum train derailment

PESOTUM TOWNSHIP, Ill. (WAND) - The tracks are back open and operating after a train derailment earlier in May in Pesotum Township. An update from the Canadian National Railway said tracks have been open since May 13. The clean-up operation was ongoing Friday and should be over by the second week of June, per CN leaders.
Accidentsntvhoustonnews.com

Rescue operation underway at site of train crash which killed at least 40

Rescue operation began after a Pakistani train smashed into derailed carriages from another train on Monday (June 7), killing at least 40 people, government officials said, in the latest accident to highlight the perilous state of a more than 165 year-old railway system. The death toll was likely to rise...
Trafficnewsatw.com

China: Nine dead after train crashes into railway workers

The train crashed into railway workers this morning as it was on its way from Urumqi to Hangzhou. Amazon Devices. Find some of the best Amazon Devices and Accessories, electrical devices and gadget available on Amazon. Great products, great prices, delivered to your door.
Travelkdal610.com

Singapore, Australia working towards travel bubble, leaders say

SINGAPORE (Reuters) – Singapore and Australia will work towards putting in place an air travel bubble between the two countries, their prime ministers said on Thursday, after more than a year of travel disruption caused by the pandemic. “We discussed how two-way travel between Singapore and Australia can eventually resume,...
Trafficthevibes.com

LRT crash: Prasarana immediately beefs up SOPs to prevent recurrence

KUALA LUMPUR – Prasarana Malaysia Bhd has taken immediate steps to beef up its standard operating procedures relating to safety, operations, manpower and rail maintenance on the Kelana Jaya Light Rail Transit Line, which runs without a driver. Acting president and chief executive Datin Norlia Noah in a statement today...
Energy Industryspglobal.com

REFINERY NEWS: Operations to resume June 3 at Tehran refinery after fire

Receive daily email alerts, subscriber notes & personalize your experience. Owner: National Iranian Oil Refining & Distribution Co. and private owners. Notes: Operations are expected to resume June 3 at the Tehran refinery, according to oil minister Bijan Zanganeh, as quoted by the official oil ministry Shana news agency. The refinery had been taken offline June 2 for safety reasons following an explosion and fire, according to media reports.
Public Safetymelodyinter.com

Police: Gang 36 members who entered Melaka with Miti permission letter nabbed for armed robbery

MELAKA, June 11 — Police have arrested five members of Gang 36 who were alleged to have robbed a businessman of RM1.2 million in his condominium unit in Klebang on June 5. Melaka police chief Datuk Abdul Majid Mohd Ali said in the 8.30pm incident, the 54-year-old victim and his wife were tied up and threatened with parang, however, both of them and their two children, aged eight and nine, escaped unhurt.
Public Healthwhbl.com

Moscow to toughen enforcement of COVID-19 rules as cases rise

MOSCOW (Reuters) – Authorities in Moscow said on Wednesday they would step up enforcement of rules requiring people to wear medical masks and gloves in indoor public spaces due to a rising number of COVID-19 cases in the Russian capital. Russia on Wednesday reported 10,407 new coronavirus cases in the...
Public Healthmelodyinter.com

N. Sembilan govt assisting residents impacted by Covid-19 with RM6m allocation, says MB

SEREMBAN, June 9 — The Negri Sembilan government has allocated RM6 million to assist groups adversely affected by the Covid-19 pandemic. Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Aminuddin Harun said RM5 million was allocated for aid such as food baskets for 50,000 recipients, RM500,000 in rental payment exemption for stalls and another RM500,000 for the Health Ministry to obtain oxygen supply for hospitals in the state.
Advocacytheaseanpost.com

Vietnam Urges Public To Donate For 'Vaccine Fund'

Vietnam, once a model for its successful handling of the pandemic, has started asking for public donations to buy vaccines as it struggles to contain a new coronavirus wave. The Southeast Asian country has vaccinated only about one percent of its population of nearly 100 million, and authorities have become increasingly alarmed by a recent spike in cases.
Worldmelodyinter.com

Report: Announcement on Parliament reopening imminent?

KUALA LUMPUR, June 9 — The government could make an announcement on the opening of the hybrid Parliament as early as today, a report has claimed. An official statement on the matter is currently in its final drafting stages before approval is sought ahead of any official announcement, Sinar Harian reported, citing an anonymous source.
Public Healththaienquirer.com

Bangkok surges to new high of 70 Covid clusters

There are now 70 active clusters in Bangkok, the Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration (CCSA) said on Wednesday. It is the highest number of active clusters that has been reported in the third wave, which started at entertainment venues in the capital and surrounding provinces since April 1. The previous...
Public Healthtribuneledgernews.com

German parliament to discuss row over substandard face masks

A row between the parties that make up Germany’s governing coalition about the use of substandard face masks will be discussed in parliament today. Lawmakers will look at accusations made against Health Minister Jens Spahn, who is from Angela Merkel’s party, the Christian Democrats (CDU). It’s claimed that the Health...