Longmont, CO

High of 79 with a slight chance of afternoon showers today in Longmont

By Times-Call staff
Longmont Daily Times-Call
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLongmont should see highs in the 70s with a slight chance of afternoon storms today, according to the National Weather Service. Today’s forecast calls for mostly cloudy skies with a high of 79 and an overnight low of 49, with a 10% chance of afternoon thunderstorms. Thursday’s forecast calls for...

www.timescall.com
Longmont, CO
Boulder County, COweather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Boulder by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-17 13:40:00 MDT Expires: 2021-05-17 22:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Heavy rainfall will cause minor flooding of small creeks, gulches, roads and roadside culverts in the Calwood burn area. The main areas of concern are Heil Valley Ranch and Lefthand Creek just above US 36. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Target Area: Boulder The National Weather Service in Denver has issued a * Small Stream Flood Advisory for North Central Boulder County in northeastern Colorado * Until 545 PM MDT. * At 345 PM MDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms moving toward the Calwood burn area. This will cause small stream flooding mainly over western portions of the burn area. Up to 0.5 inches of rain have fallen. * Some locations that will experience flooding include western areas of the Calwood burn area North Central Boulder County
Broomfield, COweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Boulder And Jefferson Counties Below 6000 Feet, West Broomfield County by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-17 14:27:00 MDT Expires: 2021-05-17 16:30:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Prepare for sudden gusty winds. Secure loose objects and move to a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Boulder And Jefferson Counties Below 6000 Feet, West Broomfield County; Larimer and Boulder Counties Between 6000 and 9000 Feet SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT At 348 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Boulder, or 27 miles northwest of Denver, moving northwest at 10 mph. Half inch hail and winds in excess of 30 mph will be possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Boulder, Jamestown, Sunshine and Niwot.
Boulder County, COweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Larimer and Boulder Counties Between 6000 and 9000 Feet by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-15 14:21:00 MDT Expires: 2021-05-15 14:45:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm, and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Larimer and Boulder Counties Between 6000 and 9000 Feet; South and East Jackson, Larimer, North and Northeast Grand, Northwest Boulder Counties Above 9000 Feet SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR NORTHWESTERN LARIMER COUNTY UNTIL 245 PM MDT At 221 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Four Corners, or 34 miles southwest of Laramie, moving northeast at 15 mph. Penny size hail and winds in excess of 40 mph will be possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Four Corners.