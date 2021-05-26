New Jersey can lead our clean energy transition with the power of our oceans | Opinion

The latest episode of the Energy Central Power Perspectives Podcast featured Greg Bernosky, the Director of Corporate Strategy at Arizona Public Service, as he dove into the thinking behind the utility's ambitious clean energy commitments. APS made waves early last year by publicly pledging to provide 100% clean, carbon-free power to its customers by 2050, with interim targets of 65% clean energy and 45% renewable energy by 2030 and other commitments to decarbonize Arizona's energy mix. As one of the key architects behind these goals, Greg joined podcast host Jason Price and producer Matt Chester to highlight what the conversations were at APS to make these ambitious ideas a real commitment.