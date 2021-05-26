Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

Johnny Knoxville Confirms 'Jackass 4' Will Be His Last 'Jackass' Movie

By Rachel Leishman
Collider
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJohnny Knoxville made a name for himself as the man who would throw his body wholeheartedly into whatever numbered Jackass movie they were making without fear and now, at 50 years old, Knoxville has revealed that Jackass 4 will be his last. In an incredible profile by GQ, the actor shared stories about the injuries on set, what Jackass means to him, and how lucky he is to still be able to do the stunts that made them famous after all these years.

collider.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Steve O
Person
Johnny Knoxville
Person
Jeff Tremaine
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Last Movie#Stunts#Jackass 4#Gq#Jackass Movie#Man#Goodbye#Walking
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Movies
News Break
Celebrities
Related
CelebritiesPosted by
HOT 107.9

‘Jackass’ Director Jeff Tremaine Gets Restraining Order On Bam Margera

Jackass star Bam Margera has allegedly been sending disturbing messages to Jackass director Jeff Tremaine, according to new legal documents (via TMZ). The messages — which referred to both Tremaine and his children — were serious enough that Tremaine has been granted a temporary restraining order against Margera, which requires the performer to cease contact and stay at least 100 yards away from Tremaine’s family at all times. The verbal attacks have been occurring since February, when Tremaine claims Margera failed to show up to a virtual meeting to discuss his mental health and sobriety struggles.
Celebritieshotnewhiphop.com

"Jackass" Director Says Bam Margera Sent Him & His Kids Death Threats

Bam Margera was fired from Jackass 4 at the beginning of the year and ever since then, director Jeff Tremaine says that he has been receiving disturbing text messages from the actor/stuntman. The longtime collaborators have been at odds this year since Margera's firing, which allegedly happened after the actor broke the clause of his contract. It has escalated so severely that their issues were brought to court. A restraining order has been granted, which means that Margera legally needs to stay 100 yards away from Tremaine, his wife, and his kids. He will also be forced to stop sending threatening text messages.
Visual ArtNashville Scene

The Weekly Links: Art Heist, Johnny Knoxville and Wakanda

Here it is, our weekly roundup of things on the internet that Scene staffers read and found enjoyable or interesting or otherwise engaging. Most of us spend too much time online and we might as well share. From The Boston Globe: Canceled in Cleveland, an artist’s police violence drawings come...
TV Showsgranthshala.com

What Is Johnny Knoxville’s Net Worth?

By now, most people know about the MTV TV series (and later, the movies) donkey and its key members are Johnny Knoxville, Steve-O, Bam Margera, Ryan Dunn, Jason Acuna, Dave England and Chris Pontius. Stars like Knoxville took the industry by storm with their daring (but decidedly retarded) stunts and pranks.
MoviesMovieWeb

Steve-O Teases Crazy Jackass 4 Stunts, Which Include Paralyzing Himself from the Waist Down

With Paramount gearing up to release Jackass 4 in theaters this fall, people may have had a few concerns that the members of the notorious Jackass crew may have lost their edge with age. It seems though that these fears can be put firmly to bed if certain revelations made in a video of veteran Jackass cast member Steve-O are anything to go by. During the video Steve-O states the following.
CelebritiesPosted by
The Independent

Jackass director granted temporary restraining order against Bam Margera following death threats

Jackass director Jeff Tremaine has been granted a temporary restraining order against Bam Margera after receiving death threats from the star.As reported by People, legal documents obtained by the magazine included screenshots of death threats that Margera had texted Tremaine.One screenshot allegedly sees Margera making threats against the director’s children, which he says he means “from the bottom of my heart”.The order was granted on 25 May and will remain in place until 15 June.In a petition presented to the judge, Tremaine wrote that he is in “great fear for my and my family’s personal safety”.In his petition, the...
Moviesepicstream.com

Warner Bros Confirms New Lord of the Rings Movie

EpicStream News Writer Living in between movies, series, and reality. Considered as one of the most popular fantasy film franchises in the world, The Lord of the Rings adds another film to their roster as after two decades of hiatus, it returns with a new film titled The Lord of the Rings: The War of Rohirrim based on the books of J.R.R. Tolkien as announced by Warner Bros. Animation and New Line Cinema.
MusicPosted by
Ultimate Classic Rock

Motley Crue, Def Leppard, Poison and Joan Jett Tour Moved to ’22

Motley Crue, Def Leppard, Poison and Joan Jett have postponed their Stadium Tour again, this time to 2022. "To all our loyal fans, we wanted to let you know that we learned today that the tour is getting moved to 2022," read a post on each band's social media pages. "This is the only way to ensure that we can play ALL of the dates for ALL of you who have purchased tickets. We appreciate you hanging in thre and can't wait to get back on stage and bring The Stadium Tour to all of our fans. It's going to be one for the history books!"
TV SeriesGame Informer Online

The Last Of Us TV Series: Every Character Casting Confirmed So Far

HBO is adapting the Naughty Dog universe of The Last of Us, starring The Mandalorian's Pedro Pascal as Joel himself. With more casting news on the way, we decided to compile all of the confirmed casting choices so far, and we will update it as more are revealed in the coming months. For those curious, here is every character casting confirmed for The Last of Us TV series from HBO.
MinoritiesInside the Magic

HUGE Loki Reveal Confirms His Gender Identity

We are in the final stretch before Loki premiers on Disney+ Wednesday, June 9, 2021. The reviews are already coming in and critics and fans are in love. The latest promo had a surprise in store for Marvel fans and confirmed that Tom Hiddleston’s Loki is officially gender-fluid just like his comic book counterpart.
Brooklyn, NYPage Six

Angelina Jolie seen leaving ex-husband Jonny Lee Miller’s Brooklyn apartment

Could a rekindled romance be in the works for Angelina Jolie and Jonny Lee Miller?. The newly 46-year-old actress was seen arriving at her British ex-husband’s apartment building in Dumbo on Friday night carrying only her Louis Vuitton purse and a pricey bottle of Peter Michael Wine. Jolie, wearing a long tan trench coat over her outfit and a face mask, arrived to Miller’s home totally alone without so much as a bodyguard to see her inside.
Moviestelegraphstar.com

Nithiin’s Rang De Movie OTT Release Date is Confirmed By ZEE5

Keerthy Suresh will be seen next to Nithiin in the forthcoming film Rang De. The film was one of the most-awaited Telugu films in 2021. The romantic comedy hit a speed bump due to the second wave of COVID-19. Previous expectations suggested that the film would have an excellent box-office collection. However, the pandemic had other plans.
CelebritiesComplex

Cedric the Entertainer Responds to Katt Williams’ Stolen Joke Allegations

Cedric The Entertainer has a few choice words for Katt Williams. Williams recently accused the comic of stealing one of his jokes and using it as the closing bit for his Kings of Comedy tour, and Cedric took to Instagram today to deny the accusations. “To all my people hitting me about the @kattwilliams commentary, I say no sir!” Cedric wrote in the caption. “That joke has roots, tied into so many other of my jokes….To know me is know (sic) most of my jokes a very similar animated, characters acted out sense of humor.” He continued by saying, “I’ve had jokes stolen, I’ve had similar premises to others as well, but that joke has DNA yrs old specifically from Me. Cigarette hanging from the lip and all.”
Moviesboxden.com

Rate the last movie you watched pt. 3...

They had a great set up with the witches & satanism cult but dropped the ball. sh*t started off like it was going to be lit but kind of slowed to just decent and sloppy. A lot of bs & plot convinces ruined it. The kid’s contortions were crazy tho!!
MoviesGeekTyrant

KINGPIN Sequel in the Works From The Farrelly Brothers

A Kingpin sequel is officially in the works from Peter and Bobby Farrelly, and Village Roadshow Pictures. There’s no script yet as things are very early in development, but we know that the Farrellys are ready to make a sequel to their 1996 bowling comedy. The original film starred Woody...
ScienceCollider

Colin Trevorrow Compares 'Jurassic World: Dominion' to Bourne and Bond: "A Science Thriller With Dinosaurs"

Check the closest glass of water, because Jurassic World: Dominion is storming closer to theaters every day. Colin Trevorrow, who returns to direct the trilogy-capper after handing Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom to J.A. Bayona, has been tight-lipped about the film's plot while also promising an epic conclusion not only to this trilogy, but the entire Jurassic franchise. With Laura Dern, Sam Neill, and Jeff Goldblum all reprising their Jurassic Park roles, you'd think that means something familiar, but when Collider exclusively spoke to Trevorrow about the film, he threw out two comparisons you don't usually see next to T-Rex attacks: James Bond and Jason Bourne.