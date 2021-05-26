Johnny Knoxville Confirms 'Jackass 4' Will Be His Last 'Jackass' Movie
Johnny Knoxville made a name for himself as the man who would throw his body wholeheartedly into whatever numbered Jackass movie they were making without fear and now, at 50 years old, Knoxville has revealed that Jackass 4 will be his last. In an incredible profile by GQ, the actor shared stories about the injuries on set, what Jackass means to him, and how lucky he is to still be able to do the stunts that made them famous after all these years.collider.com