Allentown, PA

Your guide to Memorial Day weekend events in the Lehigh Valley

By Debra Schnecker
Allentown Morning Call
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHere is a list of events and services to commemorate Memorial Day this weekend in the Lehigh Valley. Plumstead Township’s Board of Supervisors and its Veterans Committee will conduct its annual Memorial Day Observance at 9 a.m. at the Township’s Veterans Park, 5775 Easton Road, Plumsteadville. The observance will be led by the Plumstead Township Veterans Committee. During the Flag Ceremony, the Flag will be lowered to half-staff. On Memorial Day, the Flag is lowered to half-staff until noon. Following the Flag Ceremony, tribute will be made to Plumstead residents who made the supreme sacrifice. The program will conclude with the sounding of taps and the benediction.

