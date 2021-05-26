Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Florida State

No. 23 FSU baseball vs. Duke ACC Tournament game thread: Wednesday, 11:00 AM

By BrettNevitt
Tomahawk Nation
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNo. 23 Florida State baseball (29-21, 20-16 ACC) starts postseason play with an ACC Tournament pool play game against Duke (28-20, 16-17 ACC) today. The Blue Devils have won eight straight games and swept their last two series. Duke is the only ACC team the ‘Noles are yet to play this season. Today’s game is a must-win for both teams to have a chance to move onto the semifinals, as they have to win two games to come out of Pool D over top-seeded Miami.

www.tomahawknation.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Sports
City
Miami, FL
State
Florida State
Local
Florida College Sports
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Acc Tournament#Seminoles#Duke Acc Tournament#The Blue Devils#Noles#Acc Network Extra#The Game#Top Seeded Miami#Truist Field#Lineups#Pool Play#Rhp Billy Seidl#Today
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
College Sports
Sports
Blue Devils
News Break
FSU
News Break
Baseball
News Break
Sports
Related
Durham, NCheraldsun.com

Duke shuts out NC State to win ACC baseball championship — its first in 60 years

Chris Pollard says he got advice from friends eight years ago when he was being considered for the vacant head baseball coaching job at Duke. Friends told him to think twice about it, that leaving Appalachian State for Durham might not be a great career move. Duke hadn’t won an ACC baseball championship in half a century, and the Blue Devil program often was dwarfed by the conference’s giants.
Virginia StateChronicle

Fox, Loperfido lift Duke baseball past Virginia and into ACC Championship game

It’s full steam ahead for Duke as it goes into uncharted territory: the ACC Championship game. The ninth-seeded Blue Devils continued their miraculous run from nearly missing the conference tournament, to now securing a spot in the championship game following Saturday’s 4-2 semifinal win against No. 8-seed Virginia at Truist Field in Charlotte. With freshman Luke Fox on the hill, the Blue Devils got just what they needed—weak contact and a starter going deep into the ballgame while protecting the slim lead the Blue Devils built almost entirely from the long ball. The win also gives head coach Chris Pollard’s team a shot at the program's first ACC title since 1961 in addition to this being its first-ever appearance in the conference finale.
College Sportsbackingthepack.com

NC State falls 1-0 to Duke in ACC tournament championship game

The ACC tournament title game featured the two hottest teams in the league, and wouldn’t you know it, NC State managed to squander another golden opportunity to break its ACC tournament title drought. Duke’s pitching staff was tremendous this afternoon, and, well, that’s baseball sometimes. To stifle State’s lineup the...
College SportsBleacher Report

ACC Baseball Tournament 2021: Final Four Scores, Championship Bracket, Schedule

After four days of pool play, the 2021 ACC baseball tournament moves to a single-elimination format for the final two days. Duke, Virginia, NC State and Georgia Tech are the final four teams standing. The Blue Devils and Cavaliers made it through pool play undefeated. The Wolfpack and Yellow Jackets advanced by virtue of being the highest-seeded team in their respective groups.
College Sportstarheelblog.com

UNC Baseball: Carolina beats NC State to close their ACC Tournament run

NC State fans may try to convince you this game was meaningless. Maybe they’re right. But the Diamond Heels attacked last night’s final pool-play game with the urgency it required, their NCAA Tournament hopes likely needing one last squeeze of juice. With the 9-6 win over #16 NC State, UNC finishes the season with a (barely) winning record of 27-25, and adds a quality win over the Wolfpack, a team they failed to beat in three meetings during ACC play.
Norcross, GAGwinnett Daily Post

Norcross grad Cooper Stinson pitches Duke to first ACC baseball tourney title

Norcross grad Cooper Stinson played a huge role in the Duke University baseball team’s historic victory Sunday. The junior pitched six scoreless innings as the ninth-seeded Blue Devils won the first ACC tourney championship in program history with a 1-0 victory over third-seeded North Carolina State. He struck out six and allowed just three hits to shut down the Wolfpack.
College Sportschatsports.com

Loperfido, Fox Lead Duke to ACC Title Game

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – Freshman Luke Fox pitched a seven-inning gem while senior Joey Loperfido was stellar in the batter's box as ninth-seed Duke topped No. 8-seed Virginia, 4-2, in the 2021 ACC Baseball Championship semifinal on Saturday afternoon at Truist Field. Duke (31-20) advances to the ACC Baseball Championship title...
College SportsTimes and Democrat

ACC BASEBALL

CHARLOTTE (theACC.com) – Virginia ace Andrew Abbott generally doesn’t need a ton of run support, but his teammates took no chances on Friday. The eighth-seeded Cavaliers parlayed four home runs and 14 total hits into a 14-1 win over top-seeded Notre Dame in the Pool A finale of the ACC Baseball Championship at Truist Park. Virginia (29-22) earned the spot opposite ninth-seeded Duke (30-10) in Saturday’s 1 p.m. semifinal game (ACC Network).
Syracuse, NYorangefizz.net

Anonymous Opposing Coach Trashes Syracuse Football in Athlon Preview

If you’re a Syracuse fan and are looking forward to the time worn tradition of picking up the Athlon preview issue and thumbing through it at the lake or the pool this summer, you may want to rethink the plan. Pick up a Motor Trend or Fishing magazine instead. Not only do the editors at Athlon believe this will be a painful season for the Orange, but an opposing coach tears into the program pretty good.
Florida Statesemoball.com

Sooners top Florida State 6-2, force decisive Game 3 at WCWS

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) -- Jocelyn Alo knew her hit was gone as soon as she made contact. Oklahoma's slugger blasted a go-ahead homer in the sixth inning, and the Sooners beat Florida State 6-2 on Wednesday night to force a decisive Game 3 for the Women's College World Series title.
College Sportsd1baseball.com

Dangerous Duke Wins Its First ACC Tournament

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Joey Loperfido called his shot. “I said we were gonna be a dangerous team coming into this tournament,” Duke’s veteran center fielder said, “and we won the damn thing.”. OK, so maybe predicting his Duke Blue Devils would be dangerous in the ACC tournament isn’t quite the...