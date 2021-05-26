No. 23 FSU baseball vs. Duke ACC Tournament game thread: Wednesday, 11:00 AM
No. 23 Florida State baseball (29-21, 20-16 ACC) starts postseason play with an ACC Tournament pool play game against Duke (28-20, 16-17 ACC) today. The Blue Devils have won eight straight games and swept their last two series. Duke is the only ACC team the ‘Noles are yet to play this season. Today’s game is a must-win for both teams to have a chance to move onto the semifinals, as they have to win two games to come out of Pool D over top-seeded Miami.www.tomahawknation.com