No. 23 FSU baseball vs. Duke ACC Tournament game thread: Wednesday, 11:00 AM

It’s full steam ahead for Duke as it goes into uncharted territory: the ACC Championship game. The ninth-seeded Blue Devils continued their miraculous run from nearly missing the conference tournament, to now securing a spot in the championship game following Saturday’s 4-2 semifinal win against No. 8-seed Virginia at Truist Field in Charlotte. With freshman Luke Fox on the hill, the Blue Devils got just what they needed—weak contact and a starter going deep into the ballgame while protecting the slim lead the Blue Devils built almost entirely from the long ball. The win also gives head coach Chris Pollard’s team a shot at the program's first ACC title since 1961 in addition to this being its first-ever appearance in the conference finale.