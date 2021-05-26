Listen to Chelsea Wolfe’s new industrial-tinged song “Diana” from ‘Dark Nights: Death Metal’ soundtrack
Pre-order the 'Dark Nights: Death Metal' soundtrack on our limited exclusive red and/or yellow vinyl variant. Another song from DC Comics and Loma Vista Recordings' upcoming Dark Nights: Death Metal soundtrack has been released, and this one's from Chelsea Wolfe (who voiced Wonder Woman in the comic's accompanying short-form video series). Chelsea's new song "Diana" finds her exploring the heavier industrial side that she showed off on 2017's Hiss Spun and taking it in hauntingly thrilling new directions. This isn't a throwaway song for a soundtrack; this is up there with Chelsea's best music. Listen below.www.brooklynvegan.com