Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Rock Music

Listen to Chelsea Wolfe’s new industrial-tinged song “Diana” from ‘Dark Nights: Death Metal’ soundtrack

By Andrew Sacher
brooklynvegan.com
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePre-order the 'Dark Nights: Death Metal' soundtrack on our limited exclusive red and/or yellow vinyl variant. Another song from DC Comics and Loma Vista Recordings' upcoming Dark Nights: Death Metal soundtrack has been released, and this one's from Chelsea Wolfe (who voiced Wonder Woman in the comic's accompanying short-form video series). Chelsea's new song "Diana" finds her exploring the heavier industrial side that she showed off on 2017's Hiss Spun and taking it in hauntingly thrilling new directions. This isn't a throwaway song for a soundtrack; this is up there with Chelsea's best music. Listen below.

www.brooklynvegan.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Grey Daze
Person
Chelsea Wolfe
Person
Denzel Curry
Person
Chester Bennington
Person
Chino Moreno
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Late Late Show#Pre Order#Dc Comics#Death Metal#Dc Comics#Loma Vista Recordings#Wonder Woman#Soccer Mommy#Hiss Spun#Death Metal Soundtrack#Song#Pre Order#Video#Mastodon#Exclusive#Mock Ups
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Rock Music
News Break
Music
Related
Rock Musicbrooklynvegan.com

23 New Metal & Hardcore Songs Out This Week

PORTAL - AVOW & HAGBULBIA. Not only did Australian death metallers Portal release their new album Avow on Friday, they also surprise-released its "paranormal companion" album Hagbulbia, which finds them exploring their noise/ambient side. -- FALLFIFTYFEET - "SHORTCUTS TO HELL" West Virginia metalcore band fallfiftyfeet (ex-False Accusations) recently shared their...
MusicRevolver

Hear Denzel Curry Rage on New Song for DC 'Dark Nights: Death Metal'

Revolver has two exclusive, limited-edition vinyl variants of the Dark Nights: Death Metal Soundtrack — order yours before they're gone!. The badass rock soundtrack album is a dying art form, but the upcoming Dark Nights: Death Metal Soundtrack, executive-produced by Tyler Bates (Guardians of the Galaxy, Watchmen, John Wick), is showing the world that it still can be done right. The star-studded compilation accompanies the acclaimed DC crossover series and features exclusive cuts from heavy hitters including Mastodon, Chelsea Wolfe, HEALTH with Deftones' Chino Moreno, IDLES and former Dillinger Escape Plan frontman Greg Puciato.
Musichypebeast.com

Denzel Curry and PlayThatBoiZay Share New 'Dark Nights: Death Metal' Soundtrack Cut "Bad Luck"

Denzel Curry has enlisted PlayThatBoiZay for the brand new song “Bad Luck,” a cut from the soundtrack of the DC Comics comic book storyline, Dark Nights: Death Metal. Calling the track “an experiment,” the ZUU artist said, “I was in the studio one day with Zay (Playthatboizay) and Kwesi (Kwes Darko), and Zay had this idea to do a rock record. At first I wasn’t really with it, my fans been wanting me to try it for a while but I honestly don’t want to be looked at as ‘the rock guy’ or be put in a box for my art, you know?” He added, “I have this motto that I use in the studio, though, of ‘shoot first, ask questions later,’ so after a few convos we called up my homie Spencer from Trash Talk and made it happen. Some of you might love it and some might even hate it. For us, it was an experiment.”
Musicbrooklynvegan.com

Listen to Denzel Curry’s new rock song “Bad Luck” (co-produced by Trash Talk bassist)

Pre-order the 'Dark Nights: Death Metal' soundtrack on our limited exclusive red and/or yellow vinyl variant. Denzel Curry has shared "Bad Luck," his song from DC Comics and Loma Vista Recording's upcoming Dark Nights: Death Metal soundtrack (which you can pre-order on our exclusive red and yellow vinyl variants), and it finds the Florida rapper exploring his rock side with co-production from Trash Talk bassist Spencer Pollard.
Musicsonicperspectives.com

Listen to DARKTHRONE New Song ‘Hate Cloak’

Following the announcement that the new Darkthrone album, “Eternal Hails”, is to be released on June 25th, the band have premiered “Hate Cloak” – the first and only track to be revealed ahead of the album’s release. The 9 min 17 seconds, Fenriz penned, hallowed epic is steeped in the majestic thunder of vintage heavy doom metal. Fenriz comments “Hate Cloak is certainly the slowest song on the album, there are plenty of “fast” parts on Ted’s songs, middle tempos and slow as well. The whole point of us having long songs is variation in tempos/pace, hence the epicness”
MusicPosted by
Loudwire

David Lee Roth Releases Country-Tinged Solo Song ‘Giddy-Up’ From His Web Comic

Van Halen legend David Lee Roth has released a country-tinged new solo song titled "Giddy-Up," which follows last year's "Somewhere Over the Rainbow Bar and Grill." The two tracks, in addition to "Alligator Pants," "Lo-Rez Sunset" and "Manda Bala," first appeared in The Roth Project, the singer's previously released 17-page web comic, which features a story and illustrations crafted by Roth himself. For the songs, the singer partnered back up with Rob Zombie guitarist John 5, who first appeared on his 1998 record DLR Band.
MusicKerrang

Denzel Curry unleashes rock-inspired single for Dark Nights: Death Metal

After wowing rock fans with his incredible Rage Against The Machine cover a couple of years back, rapper Denzel Curry is keeping things heavy on new single Bad Luck. The song is a collaboration with PlayThatBoiZay for the Dark Nights: Death Metal soundtrack, and was inspired by the idea to ​“do a rock record” in the studio.
Music1029thebuzz.com

LISTEN: Volbeat Releases Two New Songs

Volbeat surprised us with two new tracks today! Listen to ‘Wait A Minute My Girl’ and ‘Dagen Før’ below. According to Kerrang! the band says, “As the weather begins to warm and the days get longer in many parts of the world, we wanted to share two songs that we wrote and recorded over these long, difficult 15 months that have the vibe and feel of summer.”
Musicmxdwn.com

The Mountain Goats Share Gentle New Song “Dark In Here”

The Mountain Goats have released a new title track for their upcoming album Dark In Here. One of the words that John Darnielle of The Mountain Goats used when discussing the direction for the new album (out June 25) was “wild.”. As the quartet’s bassist Peter Hughes tells it: “Not...
Rock MusicMetalSucks

Deafheaven Release New Non-Metal Song, “Great Mass of Color”

Deafheaven have unveiled a brand new single, “Great Mass of Color,” their first new music since the July 2018 release of Ordinary Corrupt Human Love. And, is it just me, or does new Deafheaven music typically arrive with more fanfare? On both sides of the spectrum: the “yay new Deafheaven!” variety and, of course, the “false metal” vitriol the band has always attracted. Maybe all the cranky old metalheads have finally gotten the latter out of their system.
Musicloudersound.com

Listen to Donner's cover of Steely Dan's Night By Night

Donner, the latest project from White Willow/The Opium Cartel's Jacob Holm-Lupo, have released their own version of Steely Dan's Night By Night. The single is the only vocal track on the upcoming electronic album, Hesitant Light, which is due out this autumn via Apollon Records. The track includes Marte Eberson...
Rock MusicMetalSucks

Crypta Unveil New Ripper, “Dark Night of the Soul”

Crypta, the Brazilian/Dutch death metal outfit featuring former members of Nervosa, have unveiled “Dark Night of the Soul,” the third single from their forthcoming album, Echoes Of The Soul. It rips, it stomps, it thrashes, it grooves; it does everything we’ve come to expect from Crypta in our short time...
MusicPosted by
Pitchfork

Darkside Share New Song “Lawmaker”: Listen

Darkside—the duo of Nicolás Jaar and Dave Harrington—have shared the latest song from their forthcoming album Spiral. The follow-up to “The Limit” is “Lawmaker.” Give it a listen below. Jaar and Harrington announced Spiral at the end of 2020 with the release of their new song “Liberty Bell.” The album...
Musicmix929.com

Brand-new Dua Lipa song from ‘Gully’ movie soundtrack, “Can They Hear Us,” arrives today

Dua Lipa has not one but two new releases for fans today: A new video and a brand-new song from a movie soundtrack. The new song is called “Can They Hear Us,” and it appears on the soundtrack of Gully, a new movie directed by Nabil, who directed Dua’s clip for “Don’t Start Now.” He’s also been behind the camera for John Legend‘s “All of Me” video, Bruno Mars‘ “Grenade” clip, and videos by Kanye West, The Weeknd, Billie Eilish and more.
Rock Musicdeadpress.co.uk

NEWS: Manchester Orchestra release new song, ‘Never Ending’!

Atlanta’s Manchester Orchestra have released a new song called ‘Never Ending’, which appears on the forthcoming DC Comics soundtrack, ‘Dark Nights: Death Metal’. You can stream and listen to ‘Never Ending’ below. The DC Comics soundtrack, ‘Dark Nights: Death Metal’, is out on June 18th 2021 (digitally)/July 16th 2021 (physically)...
RetailPosted by
Pitchfork

TOKiMONSTA Announces Tour, Shares New Song With VanJess: Listen

TOKiMONSTA has shared a new collaboration with sister duo VanJess, “Say Yes.” TOKiMONSTA explained in a statement, “The original ‘Say Yes’ was a song that encompassed the deeper meanings of openness and love. Though the pandemic has been challenging, I felt inspired to tap into that introspection and reinterpret this song with the help of the incredible VanJess. It’s my first real dance record and I’m excited to share it with the world.” Hear “Say Yes” below.
WorldPosted by
Pitchfork

Listen to Peggy Gou and Oh Hyuk’s New Song “Nabi”

Producer and DJ Peggy Gou has shared the new single “Nabi,” featuring Oh Hyuk, the lead singer and guitarist of the South Korean rock band Hyukoh. Nabi (나비) is the Korean word for butterfly. Hear the single below. "When people hear my songs, I want them to feel hope, positivity,...