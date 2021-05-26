Jacobs: This season, hockey doesn’t stop for COVID-19

Callum Davison is unique in that he swings the club and putts cross-handed. The right-hander uses a left-hand-below-the-right-hand grip for all shots. (Media/PGA TOUR) DUPONT, Washington—On his first hole of the day, Canada’s Callum Davison hit his approach shot to six feet on the par-4 at The Home Course. The problem was, he left himself a downhill, left-to-right sliding putt. No problem, though. Davison calmly rolled in the birdie and looked like he was off and running. Davison only made two birdies the rest of the way, and he waited until the 16th and 17th holes to do so. Even with the birdie drought, those three birdies—against two bogeys—were still enough for him to shoot a 71 and move into first place in the Forme Tour Qualifying Tournament with one round to play. The 20-year-old Davison leads a pair of Americans, Eric Lilleboe and Mike Chanaud, by a shot, with American Cory Mehl and Canadian Jared du Toit two strokes back.