Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Restaurants

Guy Fieri Is on a Mission to Help Save Restaurants Hit by Pandemic

By Michelle Fox, CNBC
NBC New York
 29 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFood Network star and restaurateur Guy Fieri has more on his mind these days than navigating his own restaurant business out of the Covid pandemic. He's trying to help revitalize the industry itself. Next month, he'll give out $300,000 in grants to aspiring restaurant entrepreneurs and existing owners. "I've been...

www.nbcnewyork.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Guy Fieri
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Food Drink#The Food Network#Forbes#Covid 19 Operator Survey#Guysrestaurantreboot Com#Lendingtree#Fed#Employee Relief Fund#Vegas Kitchen And#Comcast Ventures#Acorns
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Restaurants
News Break
Health
News Break
Philanthropy
News Break
Facebook
News Break
Public Health
News Break
Celebrities
News Break
Food & Drinks
Related
RestaurantsTVOvermind

Gordon Ramsay Makes “Idiot Sandwich” With Drive-Thru Employee

Is Gordon Ramsay seriously the kind of guy that a lot of us would get irritated by in a drive-thru lane? Or is this just a special case when he wanted to make one of his signature jokes? It’s tough thinking that Ramsay would ever go through a fast-food line simply because the guy is one of the most well-known chefs in the world and thinking that he might enjoy a soggy, overcooked bit of meat in a limp bun is definitely something that might surprise a lot of people. But getting out there and ridiculing others or their establishments for their fare isn’t exactly beyond the man apparently since in this clip he’s showing himself being super-picky about the menu and then even going so far as to pull his ‘idiot sandwich’ joke on a fast-food worker. Let’s be honest, fast food isn’t always the best stuff in the world, but it’s fast, it’s technically food, and it keeps a person going through the day if it’s all they can afford or all that’s around.
Restaurantsruralradio.com

Old Dominion are featured performers for Guy Fieri’s ‘Restaurant Reboot’, celebrating local restaurants

Old Dominion will take the stage this Saturday during Guy Fieri’s Restaurant Reboot, a primetime special aimed at empowering and supporting restaurant owners. The guys of Old Dominion are repping the country genre in a musical lineup that also includes DJ Diplo. They’ll give their performance from Nashville venue The Basement East, a beloved Music City hotspot that was hit hard not only by the COVID-19 pandemic but also by a March 2020 tornado that ripped through Middle Tennessee.
RestaurantsPosted by
97.1 KISS FM

Guy Fieri Donates $25,000 to a San Diego-Based Vegan Food Truck

Legendary chef Guy Fieri recently awarded the San Diego vegan food truck Rollin’ Roots $25,000. The donation comes as part of the restauranteur’s Restaurant Reboot program that is dedicated to reinvigorating restaurants and foodservice businesses that have faced hardship in the last year. The program is the result of the partnership between Fieri and the non-profit dedicated to the Californian service industry, the California Restuarant Foundation (CFR). The donation was presented to Rollin’ Roots owner Avonte Hartsfield by LendingTree on June 12th alongside four other restaurants across California.
Winter Park, FLWESH

Guy Fieri's popular Chicken Guy! restaurant coming to Winter Park

WINTER PARK, Fla. — Guy Fieri and restauranteur Robert Earl announced they will be teaming up to open a Chicken Guy! location in Winter Park. This will be Florida's third location and the first corporate-owned free-standing location with a drive-thru. The other two locations for the fast-casual chain are in...
New Orleans, LAWLOX

TV host Guy Fieri surprises New Orleans native with $25,000 scholarship

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The Mayor of Flavortown gave the gift of a lifetime to one New Orleans native tonight. Food television personality Guy Fieri surprised Jamie Warrick, a single mother attending the University of Holy Cross, tonight with a $25,000 dollar scholarship on the show “Guy’s Restaurant Reboot”. Warrick was featured on a segment called the “Help Rebuild Restaurants Grant”. Watch Fieri tell Warrick about her prize in the video below!
Restaurantssandiegofoodfinds.com

Guy’s Restaurant Reboot

“We’re proud to partner with Guy and his team to inspire, encourage and provide financial assistance to these five incredible California restaurants during this critical time,” said Alycia Harshfield, Executive Director for CRF. “Restaurants were especially hard-hit by the pandemic, creating unprecedented challenges for owners and their employees and a void in the hearts of American diners; I think we’re all ready to return to the table. Teaming up with Guy’s Restaurant Reboot is an exciting opportunity for us to foster support for California restaurants and further rebuild the industry.”
Oakland, CAberkeleyside.org

The Golden Bull reopens; Guy Fieri delivers hefty grant to Oakland taqueria

After a dark and silent year, The Golden Bull reopens on June 15. When they bought longstanding Oakland dive The Golden Bull in 2019, Jason Beebout, Mark Lynn and Bill Schneider said they knew there would be challenges. The live music venue had fallen into hard times with its previous management, but under the ownership of the three music and nightlife veterans — and with the cachet of its fourth (and silent) owner, Green Day’s Billie Joe Armstrong — ”things were starting to go really well,” Beebout told Nosh.
Restaurantskadn.com

Raising Cane’s Founder and Celebrity Friends Help Save Family-Owned Restaurants On New Discovery+ Series, Restaurant Recovery

Founder of Raising Canes, Todd Graves, joined News15 at Noon virtually to share details about his latest TV Series and the newest episode airing Tuesday. Airing tonight! (6/15) at 7PM: Todd returning to his hometown of Baton Rouge with basketball Hall of Famer Shaquille O’Neal to help Poor Boy Lloyd’s, a legendary seafood spot in Louisiana; and a 107-year-old candy shop and diner in St. Louis struggling to keep the lights on, as Todd recruits rapper Nelly to help boost sales.
California StateInland Valley Daily Bulletin

Guy Fieri awards grants and scholarships to Southern California restaurants and students

Celebrity chef Guy Fieri announced grants to up-and-coming restaurateurs last week during an online award show. “Guy’s Restaurant Reboot Presented by LendingTree” streamed via social media Saturday from a set in Napa Valley. The program included several celebrities, including Shaquille O’Neal and Rob Gronkowski as well as chefs such as Cat Cora. It was co-hosted by Antonia Lofaso.
California Staterestaurantbusinessonline.com

5 California restaurants snag $25K grants from Guy Fieri, state restaurant association

Five operators of independent restaurants in California were surprised with $25,000 grants on Saturday through a collaboration between celebrity chef Guy Fieri and the California Restaurant Association’s charity arm, the California Restaurant Foundation (CRF). Another six individuals were awarded scholarships totaling $175,000 by the participants and the National Restaurant Association...
RestaurantsPosted by
DFW Community News

California Restaurant Foundation and Guy Fieri’s Restaurant Reboot Unite to Rebuild Restaurants

Five Restaurants Received $25,000 Grants Through Charitable Partnership at Restaurant Reboot Live Event. “We’re proud to partner with Guy and his team to inspire, encourage and provide financial assistance to these five incredible California restaurants during this critical time,” said Alycia Harshfield, Executive Director for CRF. “Restaurants were especially hard-hit by the pandemic, creating unprecedented challenges for owners and their employees and a void in the hearts of American diners; I think we’re all ready to return to the table. Teaming up with Guy’s Restaurant Reboot is an exciting opportunity for us to foster support for California restaurants and further rebuild the industry.”
Oakland, CAnorthwestgeorgianews.com

Guy Fieri awards Oakland's Maya Halal Taqueria $25,000 grant

Jun. 16—This past weekend, the owner of Oakland's Maya Halal Taqueria got a call from Guy Fieri. "I'm inspired when young people like yourself get into the restaurant business and make it their own and really work hard to set the goals for what they want to do," the spiky-haired celebrity chef told Margalara Safi over video call. "... We would like to award you a grant of $25,000 to help you continue your dream in the restaurant business."
CelebritiesPosted by
Mashed

Guy Fieri's Transformation Is Seriously Turning Heads

What can you say about Guy Fieri that hasn't already been said by someone else, or even by Fieri himself? Some revere him as down-to-earth cook happy to serve you a heaping plate of nachos or have no shame as the juice of a cheeseburger drips down his face on television. Others see him as a punch line, with his wild shirts, spiked hair, less-than-refined culinary style, and bold personality.
Celebritiesferndaleenterprise.com

Guy Fieri buys bank

Celebrity chef open to offering “low rent” to new bank that wants to serve Ferndale. Celebrity chef, television star and Ferndale-raised Guy Fieri has purchased another Ferndale Main Street historic building right next door to the one he purchased in February. Fieri now owns the Ferndale Meat Company building and...
TV & VideosPosted by
extratv

Guy Fieri Talks Star-Studded ‘Restaurant Reboot’ Livestream

“Extra’s” Jenn Lahmers caught up with Guy Fieri to talk about his upcoming livestream event called “Guy’s Restaurant Reboot Presented by Lending Tree”! The primetime special aims to empower the next generation of restaurant owners. Fieiri teased what to expect, saying, “Music, entertainment, restaurant information, money giveaway.” He added they’ve...
California StatePosted by
Bryce Gruber

Guy Fieri is finally letting people wear his fave shoes & get his signature laid-back California style

Fieri wants you to walk a mile in his new shoes. Just in time for Father's Day, it seems. If you're like one of the 1.8 million Americans following Guy Fieri on Instagram or any of the tens of millions prone to watching his food antics and spiked and bleached throwback hair, you've probably wondered damn, how can I get that flawless Guy Fieri California-guy style? We get it, we feel you, and apparently, your prayers have been answered. He's finally bringing us to the Flavortown of feet, and the little angels that exist solely for arch support are singing in choir form.