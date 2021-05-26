Cancel
Celebrities

Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos’ Son Joaquin Goes to Prom in Dad’s Tuxedo: Photos

By Riley Cardoza
Us Weekly
 29 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1t1jtU_0aBuacH800
Courtesy of Kelly Ripa/Instagram

Prom night! Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos’ 18-year-old son, Joaquin, adorably wore his dad’s tuxedo to the Tuesday, May 25, school dance.

“Joaquin and Melissa,” the Live With Kelly and Ryan cohost, 50, captioned an Instagram photo of her youngest son and his date.

The Riverdale star, also 50, also posted pictures of the high school student wearing one of his suits. “In your tux and shoes no less,” Ripa commented on the social media upload. Joaquin’s “lovely date” rocked a navy blue gown.

The former soap stars, who are also the parents of son Michael, 23, and daughter Lola, 19, documented their third child’s experience getting ready, from Consuelos fixing his tie to the actor giving Joaquin a “final inspection.”

“Scenes from pre-prom,” Ripa wrote via Instagram before posting pictures of the teenager posing with his parents, then his date on a rooftop.

In June 2019, Ripa shared her daughter’s prom night with her Instagram followers, telling Jerry O’Connell two months later that Lola altered her dress without permission.

“That’s the prom dress that we had made and then she had altered behind our back, when we weren’t [looking],” the journalist explained in August 2019. “So that’s why, you know, the girls are fully on display. Everybody came down the stairs together, and I just mean Lola.”

When Lola graduated later that same year, she went on to attend New York University alongside her older brother. As for Joaquin, the wrestler committed to the University of Michigan in March.

“SIGNED: Welcome to the family, @joaquinconsuelos! #NewBlue #GoBlue,” the Ann Arbor, Michigan, school’s wrestling team announced via Instagram.

Joaquin had “a lot of options,” Ripa told Ryan Seacrest the previous month. “Mark got very emotional and very choked up because he said, ‘You know, I never thought he would be able to go to college because he was profoundly dyslexic and dysgraphic.’ … I always say that dyslexia for our family at least and if you read about it, it can be quite a blessing. Kids with dyslexia learn how to read the room. They pick up on social cues.”

The actress went on to praise her son’s “hard work, determination and remediation” in the February episode of her ABC talk show.

Keep scrolling to see Ripa and Consuelos helping their youngest son get ready for prom on Tuesday.

Us Weekly

Your trusted source for the latest celebrity news, photos, videos and more!

