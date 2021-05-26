Cancel
How Julianne Hough, Carrie Underwood and More Stars Got Their Healthiest Bodies: Workout and Diet Secrets

By Meredith Nardino
MEGA; Mediapunch/Shutterstock

It feels good to feel good! Julianne Hough, Carrie Underwood and more celebs have worked hard to achieve their fittest figures yet — and Us Weekly has gathered all the best tips and tricks to follow in their footsteps.

The 32-year-old Dancing With the Stars alum has always been serious about getting in shape, but as she’s gotten older, she’s learned to be more gentle with her body. Instead of “killing” herself in the gym, Hough attributes her “banging” physique to a more low-key fitness routine, including yoga, spinning and a clean diet.

Underwood, for her part, turned to fitness expert Erin Oprea to create a regimen that works for her busy lifestyle. “Carrie’s a bad-ass, hands down,” the Power Plate Diet author told Us exclusively. “She’s a driven, driven individual [who] likes to lift some weights, which is fun.”

Oprea trained the 38-year-old “Before He Cheats” singer for 11 years — and fans have been able to see the results. “I think a lot of women … they’ll be scared of weights,” the exercise guru said. “[But] weights make pretty muscles. The more muscles you have, the more calories you burn at rest. So go lift the weights!”

When it comes to her diet, Underwood lets herself enjoy her favorite foods instead of seriously restricting calorie intake. “Having a doughnut occasionally is not going to kill you,” Oprea teased of the “Cry Pretty” singer’s healthy outlook.

While some stars crave the motivational spirit of a trainer or group fitness class, others take matters into their own hands. Kristin Cavallari sweats out her stress four to five times per week — and does it all without the assistance of a coach.

“Everything from lunges, kettle-bell swings, hip thrusts, step ups, and leg lifts with ankle weights. … I do everything on my own,” she exclusively told Us. ” I lift weights, but I do circuit training to keep my heart rate up. I also started doing hot yoga every once in a while. … I don’t do it as often as I would like, but I love it when I’m able to make it happen.”

For the former MTV star, 34, staying fit isn’t about “looking jacked.” Instead, it’s about turning everyday healthy choices into a committed lifestyle. While it can seem intimidating to kickstart a wellness journey, Cavallari thinks a little positivity goes a long way.

“It’s important to give ourselves grace and not beat ourselves up,” she told Us. “For so many years in my early 20s, I was all or nothing. I have the best relationship I’ve ever had with food and health [now] because I’ve let go of a lot of that control. It’s about consistency — just keep showing up.”

Keep scrolling for expert advice from Hollywood’s hottest trainers and healthiest stars, and pick up the 2021 body issue of Us Weekly, on newsstands now!

