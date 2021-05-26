Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

Experience Both Peter's and Miles' Stories in Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales Ultimate Launch Edition for $60

By Joe Tilleli
The Inventory
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMarvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales Ultimate Launch Edition (PS5) | $60 | Amazon. Mile Morales had a growing, but modest, following up until 2018's Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse. Since then, he has blown in popularity so it was only a matter of time before Sony cashed in with his very own Spider-Man video game. Take to the streets and skies of New York once more as perhaps your new favorite web slinging hero for only $60 in Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales Ultimate Launch Edition. But what’s this? This pack also comes with the remastered original featuring Peter Parker as the playable hero. Get the chance to play as both Spider-Men (Spider-Mans?) today.

kinjadeals.theinventory.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Miles Morales#Ultimate#Amazon Video#Miles Stories In Marvel#Spider Mans#Amazon Mile Morales#Today#Popularity#Ps5#Time
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Video Games
News Break
Technology
News Break
Spider-Man
News Break
SONY
Related
Shoppingbrothers-brick.com

LEGO Marvel Spider-Man 76178 Daily Bugle (Part 1: The build) [Review]

LEGO has spent a lot of time exploring the Spider-Verse. From Monster Trucks to the Spider-Cave(!?), we’ve seen a lot of key characters and locations. One, though, was notable for its absence — the Daily Bugle. Now that lack has been addressed, and in a big, big way, as today we’re able to reveal that the newest set in the LEGO Spider-Man lineup is also the largest. Marvel 76178 Daily Bugle includes 3,772 pieces and will be available for US $299.99 | CAN $399.99 | UK £274.99 from LEGO Stores and LEGO.com from May 26 for LEGO VIP members and June 1, 2021 for all. This huge set includes a whopping twenty-five minifigures, two vehicles, and the eponymous skyscraper.
Shoppingbrothers-brick.com

LEGO Marvel Spider-Man 76178 Daily Bugle revealed with 25 minifigures, including Blade, Punisher & Daredevil [News]

Today LEGO has taken the wraps off the biggest Spider-Man set to date, 76178 Daily Bugle. This massive 3,772-piece set features the headquarters of Spider-Man nemesis (and Peter Parker’s boss) J. Jonah Jameson’s newspaper, the Daily Bugle. The high-rise features a full interior with offices and lots of superhero action, but the set’s real draw is likely to be the minifigures, with a small army included. Altogether, there are 25 minifigures included, including several new superheroes that haven’t appeared in minifigure form before, such as Blade, Punisher, Daredevil, Black Cat, and Firestar. The Daily Bugle will be available for LEGO VIP members starting May 26, with a general release on June 1. It will retail for US $299.99 | CAN $399.99 | UK £274.99.
TV Seriescomicon.com

Review: The Clone Wars Have Begun In ‘Miles Morales: Spider-Man’ #26

Miles Morales: Spider-Man #26 pushes its title character and the entire series to the limits with a dramatic, emotional, and brutal storyline bolstered by gorgeous detailed, and dynamic art. Room is left to develop every single character alongside the main story beats, giving us one of the best Peter Parker and Miles Morales moments in recent memory. A truly engaging issue that continues to shrug off the usual traps that come when skirting close to any piece of nostalgia.
LifestyleSuperHeroHype

Latest Miles Morales Hot Toys Figure Includes Two Spider-Cats

Latest Miles Morales Hot Toys Figure Includes Two Spider-Cats. What’s better than a figure of Miles Morales with a Spider-Cat? Try a figure of Miles Morales with two Spider-Cats! Hot Toys is no stranger to making figures of Miles and his feline sidekick from the video game, but the “Bodega Cat Suit” version adds a new head sculpt, hoodie, sketchbook, Rollerblades, venom blasts, webs, and of course little cats in Spider-Man masks. Well, technically they’re the same cat. One hanging version, and one running version.