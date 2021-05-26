Cancel
Movies

Disney’s ‘Cruella’ manages to be tedious, transgressive, chaotic and inert, all at the same time

By Movie critic
Washington Post
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWith her shock of black-and-white hair and crimson color scheme, Cruella de Vil is one of Disney’s most durable villains. She made for a terrifying antagonist in the delightful 1961 animated film “One Hundred and One Dalmatians,” and gave Glenn Close some delectable scenery to chew in “101 Dalmatians,” an otherwise forgettable 1996 live-action version. Now, Emma Stone tries her hand at playing a would-be puppy killer in “Cruella,” an origin story that achieves the dubious feat of being tedious, transgressive, chaotic and inert at the same time.

www.washingtonpost.com
