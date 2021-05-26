Disney’s ‘Cruella’ manages to be tedious, transgressive, chaotic and inert, all at the same time

Live action redos of animated classics have been all the rage lately. Disney in particular found its lucrative, formulaic sweet spot, a cash cow that produces a comical amount of box office gold with a simple flick of a fairy godmother's wrist. Reimaginings of these well-loved properties appeal to both new generations of kids who have easy access to streaming content, as well as to the Millennial crowd who place ridiculous sentimental worth on the stories and their characters (*gulp*, guilty). But the blueprint is stale. The films typically follow the source material with razor sharp accuracy so as not to offend the fans who aren't always agreeable to change.