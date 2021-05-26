Cancel
Spartanburg, SC

Michelin seeks production operators at hiring event

By Anisa Snipes
FOX Carolina
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSPARTANBURG, SC (FOX Carolina) - On Wednesday, Michelin is hosting a hiring event at Spartanburg Community College - Tyger River Campus. SC Works officials say the hiring event will take place from 8 a.m. until 8 p.m.at 1875 East Main Street. Michelin says they're hiring production operators for their Spartanburg...

www.foxcarolina.com
