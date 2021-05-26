Cancel
Austin, TX

Austin Energy plans Rainey Street substation for growing downtown energy needs

By Kathryn Hardison
Austin Business Journal
 17 days ago
Austin Energy is investing in downtown infrastructure as companies and people pour into the area. Officials recently presented a proposal for a new substation in the Rainey Street neighborhood, one piece of a wider $60 million initiative to support growing energy needs in downtown.

www.bizjournals.com
ABOUT

The Austin Business Journal provides essential local business news and market intelligence for its readers by helping them grow their businesses, grow their careers and simplify their professional lives.

 http://www.bizjournals.com/austin
