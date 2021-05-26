Cancel
Amazon buys MGM in a mega media deal

By CNN Newswire
Wrcbtv.com
 29 days ago

James Bond, meet Jeff Bezos. Amazon is investing even more heavily in an entertainment world it already dominates. The company announced Wednesday that it made a deal to acquire MGM, the home of James Bond and one of the most iconic movie studios in Hollywood. The deal, which is valued...

www.wrcbtv.com
FTC To Review Amazon's MGM Purchase

FTC To Review Amazon’s MGM Purchase

In the wake of Amazon’s recent acquisition of MGM, the U.S. Federal Trade Commission will reportedly review the deal according to The Wall Street Journal. The Justice Department and FTC reportedly divvied up antitrust investigations of the tech giants like Apple, Google, and Facebook who are also the subject of the probes.
Businesscgmagonline.com

Warner Bros. Keeping Core Game Studios following Merger

The focus of the game division of Warner Bros., WB Games, is to develop games centred on ‘storied franchises’ with its core game studios remaining after the recent Discovery merger. This clarification on WB Games’ current focus came after the game division sold Golf Clash developer, Playdemic to EA yesterday....
TV & VideosPosted by
Wannado Nashville

Coming to Amazon Prime Video in July 2021

July brings new Amazon Originals including Mary J. Blige’s My Life (2021), The Tomorrow War (2021), a thrilling sci-fi action adventure starring Chris Pratt, Luxe Listings Sydney, season two of El Cid, Making the Cut, and The Pursuit of Love. Here’s what’s coming to Amazon Prime Video in July 2021.
ShoppingDigital Trends

This was the most popular item during Amazon’s Prime Day mega sale

After moving to the fall last year due to the pandemic, Amazon’s annual Prime Day shopping event returned to its summer slot in 2021. It’s already over for this year (actually, some late deals are still available) and Amazon has released a slew of stats showing how we shopped during its latest two-day mega sale.
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

Amazon Plan to Buy MGM Is Said to Be Subject of FTC Review

Amazon’s (AMZN) - Get Report proposed $8.45 billion deal to buy TV/movie studio MGM will be reviewed by the Federal Trade Commission, a media report says. The companies unveiled the deal last month. Amazon is seeking to strengthen the content of its Prime Video streaming service. Big mergers have to...
Businessnewsbrig.com

The FTC is reportedly poised to probe Amazon’s MGM acquisition

Following Amazon’s recent acquisition of MGM, the deal will reportedly be reviewed by the Federal Trade Commission — meaning Lina Khan, a long-outspoken critic of Amazon who recently became FTC chair, will have oversight over the deal. The proceedings could signal how she’ll handle antitrust cases against Amazon in the future.
BusinessBusiness Insider

Amazon's Proposed Acquisition Of MGM Under FTC Review

(RTTNews) - Amazon's proposed takeover of MGM is under fire again after the appointment of Lina Khan as the chairperson of the Federal Trade Commission by the White House. The deal is supposed to open up a 4000 plus video library including films and TV series for the Amazon-run streaming service, Amazon Prime Video. Lina Khan, an associate professor of the Columbia Law School, had published an article in the Yale Law Journal in 2017 against the monopoly of giant corporations titled Amazon's Antitrust Paradox. Khan took a step back into history to say that the Sherman Law of 1980 and the Clayton Act of 1914 had more to talk about than just 'predatory pricing' to undercut the competition. She said, "Congress enacted antitrust laws to rein in the power of industrial trusts, the large business organizations that had emerged in the late nineteenth century." The employment of Khan is seen as a long-impending attempt to empower the FTC.
Businessbloomberglaw.com

Amazon-MGM to Be Reviewed by FTC Led by Tech Critic Khan (2)

Amazon.com Inc. ’s takeover of movie studio Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer will be reviewed by the U.S. Federal Trade Commission. , which is now led by one of the most prominent critics of dominant technology companies. The FTC will oversee the antitrust investigation of the deal instead of the Justice Department, according to...
NFLtalesbuzz.com

Amazon’s deal to buy MGM faces FTC antitrust probe: report

Amazon’s deal to buy MGM, the movie studio behind the “James Bond” franchise, is facing antitrust heat from the Federal Trade Commission, according to a new report. The FTC’s new chairwoman Lina Khan, a 32-year-old legal prodigy who most recently was a professor at Columbia Law School, has blasted the Seattle-based e-tailing giant’s relentless expansion and alleged monopolistic power as it faces scrutiny from federal lawmakers.
Businessvideonuze.com

If the FTC Challenges Amazon-MGM Deal It is Unlikely to Succeed

The Wall Street Journal reported yesterday that the FTC will be the agency to review Amazon’s acquisition of MGM. A review was expected, either by the Justice Department or the FTC. The plot thickener here is that the brand new FTC chair is Lina Khan, a law professor and journalist who was confirmed by the Senate last week in a bipartisan 69-29 vote. Importantly Khan is a critic of Amazon and Big Tech, having written a widely circulated article, “Amazon’s Antitrust Paradox,” in 2017.
TV & VideosPosted by
WOKV

Netflix, Steven Spielberg make film deal

The next Steven Spielberg blockbuster may be first seen on the small screen thanks to a new deal inked between the iconic filmmaker and Netflix. Netflix and Spielberg’s Amblin Partners have agreed to make several new films for the streaming platform. The deal will not impact Spielberg’s long-term connection with...
MoviesPosted by
IndieWire

‘Fatherhood’ Soars at Netflix, ‘Misfits’ Clicks as VOD Premiere

Domestic theaters, now mostly reopen even with five new studio movies in the last three weeks, could only muster a total gross of $45 million this past weekend. That’s less than a quarter of what the same weekend in 2019 took in. That week was dominated by “Toy Story 4.” Disney released the Pixar sequel targeting the Father’s Day audience. That timing only added to an already monster hit that took in $121 million initially, and $434 million domestic all told.
StocksPosted by
Benzinga

Evercore Analyst Says Amazon Is Top Mega Cap Pick

Amazon.com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) is positioned for a move higher later in 2021, Evercore ISI analyst Mark Mahaney said Monday on CNBC's "Squawk Box." Amazon has been in a consolidation phase following its surge in early 2020 when the stock was correctly perceived as a COVID-19 beneficiary, Mahaney told CNBC. Although...