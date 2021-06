The OnePlus Nord 2 seems to be working already, but this time it could be a rebranded variant of the Realme smartphone. According to Weibo’s leak, Realme is working on two variations of the next smartphone, the Realme X9 Pro. One of the variations is for China only, and the other seems to be lined up for the global market. Although most specifications are similar between the two, there are two important differences in the design of the chipset and display that power the phone. According to this post, one will be available worldwide as the Realme X9 Pro and the other as the OnePlus Nord2.