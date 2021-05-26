Three Ken-Ton area students win $1,000 scholarships at virtual Kenny Awards
Three students from the Ken-Ton area have been awarded $1,000 scholarships through the 2021 Kenny Awards, for their outstanding dance, acting and vocal skills. During a recent virtual awards ceremony, Mount St. Mary Academy student Abigail Rice was recognized with an award for outstanding dance performance, while Kenmore West High School student Anthony Scime was recognized for outstanding acting performance […]www.kentonbee.com