Sweet Home’s baseball team rebounded from ECIC II league losses against Williamsville East with Friday’s 12-9 road win over Williamsville South. Jeremy Kozak pitched 5 1/3 strong innings, keeping the game at 8-3 heading into the fifth. South cut the score to 8-7 in the fifth and tied the game at 8-8 in the sixth. Jake Dunstan hit a three-run […]