Stevie Soprano is an American hip hop recording artist hailing from the Tristate area. Soprano was raised in Philadelphia in the 1990s and graduated from high school in New Jersey, so it comes as no surprise that most of his musical influences stem from hip hop’s gritty underground scene. Soprano asserts that some of his favorite artists include the likes of LL Cool J, Big Pun, Busta Rhymes, Ol’ Dirty Bastard, Ghostface Killah, and Prodigy. Soprano was even fortunate enough to let Prodigy hear some of his music prior to Prodigy’s death in 2017. These artists whom Soprano grew up listening to serve as the primary inspiration for Soprano’s own original tunes.