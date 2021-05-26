Driver accused of threatening officer plows into Maryland police station, video shows

Law enforcement officers have identified the man accused of driving his pickup truck into a group of bicyclists participating in a weekend race in Arizona, critically injuring several of the riders. The Associated Press reported that Shawn Michael Chock, 35, of White Mountain Lakes, allegedly hit the bicyclists and then fled the scene of the crash on Saturday. Mr Chock was shot by police while he fled the crash. Kristine Sleighter, a spokeswoman for the Show Low Police Department, said the man was still hospitalized and is in stable condition. He has not yet been charged. Show Low is approximately...