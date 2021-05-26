Cancel
Driver accused of threatening officer plows into Maryland police station, video shows

A driver plowed his car into a police station — and tried to attack officers outside the building, Maryland officials said. Timothy Joel Jackson Kahl, 24, has been charged with attempted first-degree murder after police said he threatened to kill a officer and tried to run over several of them. The incident reportedly left major damage to the lobby of the Havre de Grace Police Department, roughly 35 miles northeast of Baltimore.

