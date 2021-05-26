Cancel
Redmi AirDots 3 Pro unveiled with ANC and 28 hour battery life

gsmarena.com
 29 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe latest TWS earphones in Redmi’s lineup were announced in China today with the AirDots 3 Pro. While labeled as budget pair of earphones, the AirDots 3 Pro bring active noise cancellation, wireless charging and a low latency mode which are all features you’d normally have to pay a premium for.

